If you bought a Galaxy Note8 on Big Red, be sure to check your phone for updates. Verizon has announced it is rolling out an update for the Note8, containing changes to the camera app and various security fixes.
The update has a build number of "NMF26X.N950USQU2BQJA," and includes the October 1 security patch level (an entire month behind, well done Verizon) and the fix for KRACK vulnerabilities. Beyond the security patches, there are a few modifications to the camera app.
When using the 'Live Focus' mode, the ready message is now bright yellow, the light and distance information is easier to read, and the back button now takes you back to the normal camera mode. Definitely small improvements, but if you're hopping on the portrait photo trend, these will be helpful changes.
If you don't already have the update on your Verizon Note8, you can check for it by going to Settings > About phone > Software updates > Check for Updates. You can find more information at the source link below.
- Source:
- Verizon Support
