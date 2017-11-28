Sony's phones don't have a working fingerprint sensor in the US, have confusing names, and are almost always expensive. But software updates is where Sony really shines, and now the company is updating two more phones to Oreo.

An Oreo update was previously announced for the Xperia XZ and XZs, but now it's actually rolling out to users. The build number for both updates is 41.3.A.0.401, and they are around 1.2GB in size. The November 1 security patch level is included. Sadly, it doesn't look like Project Treble support has been added (at least for the XZ).

Android 8.0 Oreo will likely arrive on the X Performance next, due to the phone sharing build numbers and most specifications with the XZ and XZs.