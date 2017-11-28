Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Puzzle Fighter

Capcom's free-to-play 'Puzzle Fighter' is available on the Play Store

Capcom's free-to-play release of Puzzle Fighter is a mixed bag. Sure you get to play this competitive falling block puzzler online, but you also have to deal with plenty of free-to-play mechanics that impede on how much content you can enjoy when you first start playing. So if you can ignore the numerous in-app purchases and the advantages any of them can buy you, you may just have a good time. On the other hand, if you plan on playing competitively, you will most likely need to spend quite a few bucks to get the necessary heroes and moves needed to compete in the leaderboard adequately.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Build your team with a main and two support characters, each with their own strengths and benefits. Enlist Street Fighter’s Ryu, Ken, or Chun-Li to take on Mega Man’s X, Darkstalkers’ Morrigan, or Dead Rising’s Frank West. A growing roster of Capcom’s most famous characters compete on legendary stages from Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, Okami, and more.

Android Police coverage: [Update: Tablet edition released] Football Manager Mobile 2018 is now available for Android

Football Manager Touch 2018 is a tablet-focused release of Sega's Football Manager Mobile 2018. So that means you can expect the same soccer management gameplay, just optimized for larger screens. So far reviews have been mixed, so it may be best to wait and see if the display error issues get fixed before you plunk any cash down on this particular release.

Monetization: $19.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

Football Manager Touch™ 2018 delivers the thrill of a league title without the extended pre-match build up and glare of the media, allowing you to focus on the BEST parts – tactics and transfers. Football Manager has long been acclaimed as the most realistic simulation of football management available.

Hey Duggee: The Counting Badge

If you are looking for quality games for your children that do not contain any in-app purchases or other nefarious items, then you will want to take a look at Hey Duggee: The Counting Badge. Not only is the content of this game child-friendly and educational, but the lack of any IAPs leaves you free to allow your child to spend plenty of time with this game without the need for constant supervision.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Numbers made fun, with Hey Duggee’s first educational app: The Counting Badge. Safe ad-free content for your little ones. The Counting Badge has been designed with Early Years Foundation Stage learning outcomes at its core. Featuring a diverse mix of engaging counting tasks, with automatically adjusting difficulty levels, the game caters for Duggee fans of all ages.

Neverending Nightmares

Neverending Nightmares is a psychological horror game that has existed on PC since 2014. At some point, an Android version was released on the Humble Bundle store but only today did it finally show up on the Play Store. Just keep in mind that the art and story are not for the light of heart, as there are some very graphic elements to this horror game.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Neverending Nightmares is a psychological horror game inspired by the developer's actual battle with mental illness. In the game, you take on the role of Thomas who awakens from a terrible nightmare only to find that he is still dreaming. As he descends deeper through the layers of hellish dreamscapes, he must hide from horrifying apparitions and outrun his inner demons.

The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk

The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk is Headup Games' sequel to its popular point and click adventure game The Inner World. Much like the original title, you will be spending the majority of your time searching for clues that will help you solve the game's many brainteasers and puzzles. If you enjoyed the original release, then you can rest assured that the sequel is also a quality point and click adventure game that will not disappoint.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Solve mind-bending puzzles in a world full of mystery and save the family of the flute-noses. Their dynasty has been watching over Asposia for centuries on end. In secret, they fill the roly-poly world with light and life. But when their existence is discovered, they become hunted.

Appisodes: Sea Captain Mickey

Appisodes: Sea Captain Mickey is more than just a game as it contains music and video content as well. All of the subject matter is of course targeted at children thanks to this release existing as a Disney Junior title. That means you can expect plenty of educational themes along with a few immersive and interactive TV episodes that are designed to reinforce developmental values.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Disney Junior Appisode featuring "Sea Captain Mickey" is filled with video, games and music as preschoolers play along with their favorite Disney Junior show. Join Mickey and his pals on an undersea adventure to the bottom of Mickey Lake! Will they find the Big Somethin' or will Octo-Pete get his tangly tentacles in the way?!

Somewhere - Beta

Somewhere offers an interactive text-based experience that you play through in real time over a period of seven days. While this particular release is still in beta, what is offered so far is pretty unique. Considering that you can pick up this game for free right now without any worry of in-app purchases or advertisements only cements the fact that this title is totally worth picking up today.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Somewhere is an interactive fiction designed to be experienced in real-time on your mobile device over the course of several days. You are tasked with helping Cat, a culture journalist caught up in a whistleblowing case. She reaches out to you via text message, and your job is to guide her through a series of challenges and situations to help her investigate and... stay alive.

ChemCaper Demo

ChemCaper Demo is just that, a demo for the main ChemCaper paid upfront release. This particular demo version gives users an easy way to check out the educational chemistry-based gameplay without going out of pocket, which is nice. Oh, and there is even a free educational version available on the Play Store that can be used in the classroom, which is great for all of you teachers out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

An educational Chemistry game that will get your kids to love science. Get them excited to learn basic Chemistry on the gadget they know and love. Explore unique environments, craft potions, and battle with collectible creatures, all based on Chemistry concepts and the Periodic Table.

Desert Legacy

Desert Legacy is a simple endless runner that has you surfing above the dunes of a obstacle ridden desert as you collect in-game currency that can be used to unlock new skins. This is a causal setup that the majority of us should be pretty familiar with at this point. So sure, there may not be much new to see here, though the graphics and gameplay hold their own when compared to the majority of similar releases.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Long forgotten, a powerful kingdom ruled the sands and glided the clouds. Flying above the dunes, they whispered to the earth and unleashed the power beneath them. But something happened, and now their ashes rest between the sand. And now, a new sail drifts the dunes once again.

Jelly!!

Jelly!! is a free tile-based color matching game where you are fed different colored tiles that need to be placed on a grid in order to clear all existing pieces already on the board. This is often more difficult than it sounds, which is great for those looking for a challenge. And yes, the Play Store does say there are in-app purchases contained in this release, though there doesn't appear to be any in the game currently.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Follow Jelly to embark on a magical mystery journey. Drag the randomly generated jellies into the chessboard, match 3 or more jellies in a row to make the Jelly grow.The more jellies in a row, the faster the Jelly grow. Want a taste of Jelly? We have tons for ya. It’s an eye opener: Just drag and eliminate to feast your eyes on the miracle.

Duke Dashington Remastered

Duke Dashington Remastered takes everything you loved about the original Duke Dashington mobile platformer and revamps it with newer graphics, better controls, and a tweaked level design. Considering the original game was already a fantastic platformer, the existence of this remastered version should not be ignored, especially if you are a fan of competent platformers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Hop in the shoes of Duke Dashington, bumbling adventurer and explorer and save treasures from collapsing dungeons. You have only 10 seconds to escape each room before the ceiling collapses. Do you have what it takes to be the fastest treasure hunter in the world? Originally released in 2014, Duke Dashington Remastered is a complete remake with improved controls, polished level design and completely redrawn graphics.

Fire Rides

Fire Rides is another endless runner for this week's roundup, though this time around you will be swinging from the ceiling instead of simply running through an obstacle course. The swinging mechanic is actually quite fun and works well for a touchscreen controlled game thanks to its simple controls. Sadly this port appears to be unoptimized for Android, resulting in a bit of lag.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

"Exciting adventure of the magic fireball through the weird geometric cave. One-tap easy-to-learn controls, rich visual effects and addictive gameplay mechanics."

Jump Drive

Jump Drive is something of a unique release. You see, its mechanics are entirely different from the average arcade survival game. By tapping on the screen at opportune moments, you can time when your spaceship passes through an obstacle. This is repeatedly done, though each obstacle is quite different in its design. It will take patience and fantastic timing to make it through this gauntlet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Jump Drive is a semi-endless space survival game, where you use the ship's hyper jump capability to dash forward at incredible speed. Avoid laser traps, rotating force fields, moving barriers, energy saws, and all kinds of deadly hazards. A set of power-ups will ease your progress, but be alarmed of the Zone Gates - challenging defense segments that hold your key to the next Zone.

Treasure Buster

Treasure Buster is a loot collection game that uses a familiar slingshot mechanic for movement. This means you simply pull back on the main character in order to unleash them towards the stage's many enemies. The more enemies you take out, the more loot you collect. This loot will, of course, be used for further progression by adding to your overall power so that you can finally make it to the end of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Epic loot is just a download away. Delve deep into the darkest dungeons on your quest for the ultimate prize. Countless riches await those determined enough to overcome the deadly challenges of Treasure Buster. Defeat enemies by bouncing into them and snatch as much treasure as you can, in this unique blend of pinball and roguelike dungeon crawler.

Morphite (Final Beta)

Crescent Moon Games have been hyping up the release of Morphite on Android for quite a while now. For the unfamiliar, this game is an open-world adventure that lets you travel the galaxy, comparable to games like No Man’s Sky. Apparently, Morphite is still in beta, as it is not yet available in every region and there are still a few bugs to squash. But if you want an early look, check to see if you can download the game on the Play Store, as its open beta access is currently available for quite a few regions.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $4.99

This is the Final Beta for Morphite. If you are getting a black screen on loading, please reboot your device so it can load the expansion file. Play the first two planets and explore random planets for FREE Pay to unlock the full story mode to get all of the weapons and powerups.

tap.OFF (tap off)

tap.OFF is a casual puzzle game that has you tapping on a grid of tiles in order to match up rotating colors. The interface is pretty minimal, though it gets the job done. If you are looking for a game best played in short bursts so that you don't burn yourself out on the simple gameplay, tap.OFF may just be right for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

Tap.OFF is an exciting puzzle game that marries your need to compulsively tap your phone with your love for matching colors. You’re presented with a grid of colored tiles. Your goal is to tap the tiles, changing their color until they match their neighbor. Easy enough? But … there’s a time limit. And … you’re racing against the tile changing back to its original color.

Minion Shooter : Smash Anarchy

Minion Shooter : Smash Anarchy is a cartoony looking shooter that tasks you with shooting hordes of monsters as they edge closer and closer to your static location. The gameplay is level-based with 100 levels to explore and a few bosses to conquer. If you enjoy the gameplay of first-person shooters but find movement too tricky on a touchscreen device, Minion Shooter : Smash Anarchy is a solid alternative.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Protect the last coffee plant in the world from alien monsters with your custom fruit gun as the hero of Smash Anarchy. Collect coins & power ups while battling a plethora of creatures in an expansive new world with vibrant colors & engaging content. Strap in for compelling FPS gameplay that will keep you on the edge of your sofa, seat or wherever you choose to play.

Pooka: Magic and Mischief

Pooka: Magic and Mischief may be a monster collecting game, but it is its character customization that really set it apart from the many similar releases you see available on the Play Store. There are thousands of different character customization options built right in so that you can create some crazy designs that are great for showing off the weird creatures brought to life from the depths of your imagination.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $41.99

Create and evolve your very own creature, the Pooka a magical shape-shifter of ancient legend. Craft and customise how your Pooka looks with more than 190 customisation parts and colours allowing for millions of combinations and styles. Use and evolve your Pooka’s magic and enlist the help of powerful guardians to defeat your enemies.

Talking Tom Pool

Talking Tom Pool is another game that uses a slingshot mechanic for its gameplay. You just drag a character in the opposite direction you want them to move, to then let go of the screen and unleash them towards similarly colored characters. You do this to remove those characters from the pool, which is your primary task, to clear the pool.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $74.99

Get ready to party with Talking Tom in a completely new kind of puzzle game. Grab your bathing suit, because you’ve got a swimming pool full of colorful floaties waiting. Match the colors to clear the pool and win. It’s so easy to play – just pull back, release, and watch the floaties bounce around the pool. Jump into the fun. There’s no other game like it.

NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA VOLTAGE

NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA VOLTAGE is the latest Bandai Namco release on the Play Store to take advantage of the Naruto license. This time around you are tasked with building a booby-trapped base in order to protect from players who will attack your base. Luckily you will also be venturing out into the game's world and attacking other player's bases, which only seems fair.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

From NARUTO SHIPPUDEN, along with Boruto Uzumaki from BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS. Simple controls that let you perform combo attacks and all types of Ninjutsu. The action you expect from NARUTO and BORUTO reproduced using beautiful graphics, including powerful Ninjutsu attacks such as Naruto Uzumaki's Rasengan, and Ninjutsu power-ups like Sasuke Uchiha's Sharingan.

SAINT SEIYA COSMO FANTASY

SAINT SEIYA COSMO FANTASY is another Bandai Namco release this week. It is a standard gacha hero collection game that has you battling through the Saint Seiya series story arch. Sadly it looks like the game's servers are having issues, so it may be best to wait a few weeks in order to see if the server problems are worked out.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

See your favorite characters from the series, such as The Dark Lord, Hades, Odin Seiya, and all 12 God Cloths. You can also encounter warriors from the all-new series "The God Libra and the 12 Weapons". Enjoy epic battles with the over 100 characters available. The greatest scenes from the animated TV series come to life once more in the palm of your hand.

Exile: Battle Royale

As I predicted, battle royale games are going to be the next hot ticket item to be cloned ad nauseam and released in plentiful numbers on the Play Store. Exile: Battle Royale is one of those clones. Luckily the publisher 505 Games tend to be pretty reputable with the games they push out, so this clone may just be a worthwhile title to play through despite its many in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Welcome to Exile: Battle Royale, a last-man standing survival shooter game set in an open world of deadly battles. 60 lethal competitors have been thrown into exile, and you are one of them. Your adventure begins from the moment you are dropped out of an aircraft, onto an unknown island, left to scavenge for weapons and supplies, and hunt down your fellow competitors.

warbot.io

Multiplayer io games have really taken off in the last year. This is why it is no surprise to see so many of them released on the Play Store. This week we have warbot.io as the latest io game to arrive on Android. One quick glance and you will notice right away that this multiplayer io release isn't just more of the same thanks to its quality 3D graphics and pleasant UI.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Robot destruction with sparks and flying bullets. Experience the pleasure of shooting and smooth controls at your fingertips. Warbot.io promises you a new experience in the io games genre.

Word Alchemy

If you enjoy word games, you are going to want to check out Word Alchemy. The gameplay is simple enough for just about anyone to understand. You see, you are simply provided a few different letters, and you have to guess which word those letters make up. Simple enough, but still challenging to master.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

A word puzzle for true word game lovers. Swipe your finger, find hidden words and unlock a new element at each level to be the almighty Word Alchemist. This word game progression begins with an easy 2x2 grid but quickly escalates to scrambled word grid of 8x8 for toughest word game challengers. You begin as Word novice to beat more than 650 levels and become the true Word Alchemist.

Kingdoms of Heckfire

Kingdoms of Heckfire is a Game of War clone that doesn't take itself too seriously. The lighthearted design and story definitely make for a pleasant experience, though the free-to-play mechanics can be a real downside to what could have been a very enjoyable strategy game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Build your Kingdom, train your dragons and start destroying things today. Goblins. Skeletons. People with weird Moustaches. Battle them all in this real-time strategy mobile MMO.

Apocalypse Knights 2.0

Apocalypse Knights 2.0 is a dark fantasy hack and slash game in the vein of the Diablo series. You will be collecting tons of loot in order to continually upgrade your hero, all so you can get a little further than your previous equipment allowed. The graphics are definitely top notch, though the numerous in-app purchases hobble the gameplay and elongate the overall grind.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

“Apocalypse Knights” is a free Action Game. It’s up to you, the heroic knight, to take back lands tainted with darkness. You shall save the world with blessed weapons, armors, ultimate skills, and holy horses. Come, your destiny awaits. In the coming future, you are the knight faced with demons released from the melted Arctic / Antarctic zones.

Sniper Strike : Special Ops

Sniper Strike : Special Ops is a slick looking sniper game that offers up some exciting shooting mechanics. Sadly the whole thing is ruined by its egregious in-app purchases that range all the way up to $134.99. Now I don't know about you, but no matter how great the game looks, the greed of this developer is a little too much with IAPs that range so high.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $134.99

Intercept, eliminate and extract. It’s time to engage the enemy. Sniper Strike is a high-octane sniper experience that pits you in battle across three gameplay modes and hundreds of missions. Experience a AAA rated sniper game like never before on mobile. Scout through immersive environments, engage in rapid-fire combat and build the ultimate super-soldier as you customise their state of the art gear.

