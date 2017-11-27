Earlier this year, Google released 'YouTube Go,' a super-lightweight version of the YouTube app tailored for developing countries. You can download videos in varying qualities, and then send the local copies to nearby friends over Bluetooth. In areas where a working (let alone fast) data connection can be hard to come by, these are welcome features.

Google has been continuously working on the app since it soft-launched, and now the app has now left beta. Since we first covered it, the UI has been modified to closely match the full YouTube app, but the functionality hasn't changed much.

Before you get excited, it's still only available in a handful of countries, such as India and Indonesia. For everyone else, you can download it from APKMirror.