The Essential Phone has kept getting cheaper recently, but we never dreamed we'd see a deal like this. Android's answer to the iPhone X, with its much less conspicuous notch, has been gradually dropping in price since it launched at $699 in the summer. We've recently seen it as low as $449.99 at various retailers, with its 360 Camera accessory also down to $49.99 (from $199.99). But Amazon now has a crazy deal offering the pair for just $399. This could be the best deal of the year.

It's available at this ridiculous price in both the Black Moon and Pure White colorways, and you save $221.98 on Amazon's current prices for both separately. That's a saving of $500 compared with the launch prices, which is hard to comprehend. The products can't have been selling that well, but this will be a dream purchase for anyone who's been considering one.

Ryan reviewed the phone just two short months ago and was satisfied if not blown away. He concluded that it probably wasn't worth $700, but would be worth looking at for less money – so he's basically approved it as a purchase at this price. If you need a reminder, the Essential PH-1 has a 5.71-inch LCD display (2560x1312) with minimal bezels, a Snapdragon 835, and 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, but its Oreo build is currently in beta. The attachment is the world's smallest 4K 360-degree camera, which may not be your thing but you can always sell it on.

The price together is even cheaper than the $449 you'll pay for the phone alone, so you are essentially being paid to take the camera away with you. The deal will only be on for the next 17 hours and stock will be limited, so you'd better be quick.