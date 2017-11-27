Designer Andrew Bell is well known for his custom Android figures, which we have covered on multiple occasions. For this holiday season, he is getting ready to release a special gingerbread model, fittingly named 'Ginger Gene.'

According to the store page, the figure has a cookie texture and "a sweet smell." It's listed at $12, but you can't buy it until tomorrow (Nov 27, 11am EST). You'll also be able to buy a bundle containing Ginger Gene and the adorable Bingle Bear figure from 2015, while supplies last.

You can find the store page at the link below. I'm definitely getting one.

It's now on sale.