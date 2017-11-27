Samsung is no stranger to rolling out new colors for its phones even months after release. Most recently, the Note8 got an exclusive 'Deepsea Blue' color just for Best Buy. Now the older S8 is getting a unique color of its own: Burgundy Red.

The color is pretty bold, though I'm personally a fan of it. It makes the glass back and metal frame red, but keeps the front glass black (the way it should be). This is the sixth color that Samsung has announced for the S8, following Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue, Arctic Silver, and Maple Gold.

Burgundy Red S8s can now be purchased in Korea today, November 28th, and it will roll out to "select markets" later on.