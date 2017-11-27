If you're interested in a new security kit for your home or a way to get started setting up a smart home, Wink has a nice offering that's pretty much foolproof for newbies. I reviewed the hub a while ago, and though I moved to SmartThings for its more advanced features, I can still recommend Wink because it makes the basics a lot easier than SmartThings. And Wink's new Lookout takes that one step further by providing sensors and a siren that are pre-paired with the included hub, requiring even less setup. The system may not be as sturdy as other home security offerings from Nest and SmartThings + ADT, but it costs much less and requires no monthly fees.

And now it's even cheaper. The Lookout Kit has dropped from $199 to $169 and Wink also has a sale on a leak kit, the Relay touchscreen controller, and some sensors. The thing is that some products are showing as unavailable to me now, and others oscillate between available and not when I reload the page. Try your luck if you're interested and let us know what you ordered. Here are the deals: