If you're interested in a new security kit for your home or a way to get started setting up a smart home, Wink has a nice offering that's pretty much foolproof for newbies. I reviewed the hub a while ago, and though I moved to SmartThings for its more advanced features, I can still recommend Wink because it makes the basics a lot easier than SmartThings. And Wink's new Lookout takes that one step further by providing sensors and a siren that are pre-paired with the included hub, requiring even less setup. The system may not be as sturdy as other home security offerings from Nest and SmartThings + ADT, but it costs much less and requires no monthly fees.
And now it's even cheaper. The Lookout Kit has dropped from $199 to $169 and Wink also has a sale on a leak kit, the Relay touchscreen controller, and some sensors. The thing is that some products are showing as unavailable to me now, and others oscillate between available and not when I reload the page. Try your luck if you're interested and let us know what you ordered. Here are the deals:
- Wink Lookout Kit (Hub 2, 2 x door/window sensor, 1 x motion sensor, 1 x siren)
- Wink - $199 -> $169 ($30 off)
- Wink Leak Protection Kit (no hub, Dome Water Main Shut-Off Valve and 2 Dome Leak Sensors)
- Wink - $199 -> 169 ($30 off)
- Wink Relay Touchscreen Controller
- Wink Motion Sensor
- Wink - $39.99 -> $31.99 (20% off)
- Wink Door/Window sensor
- Wink - $29.99 -> $23.99 (20% off)
- Wink Siren and Chime
- Wink - $39.99 -> $31.99 (20% off)
- Wink Hub/Relay Promo (Rita's advice: don't bother)
- Wink - Spend over $300 on certain products and get a Wink Hub free (first gen) or $50 off a Wink Relay (though that is quoted at $99 there for some reason even if it's $59 normally and $29 now!)
