The Pixel 2 XL may be the new hottest thing on the block, but it's been privy to quite a few of issues, the latest of which concern random reboots. So if you're a Verizon customer who'd like to distance yourself from the problems (and save a lot of cash), perhaps this Pixel XL deal is for you. For a stunningly low $120 in total, one of these can be yours.

Since it's a Google device, the Pixel XL is still one of the smoothest phones around, even a year later. It sports a 5.5" 1440p AMOLED, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 12MP camera, an 8MP selfie-shooter, and a 3450mAh battery. Those aren't the best specs for 2017, but hey, the phone is $120. No complaining.

Unlike Sprint and its $5/month deals, Verizon permits you to pay the phone off right after purchase. So if you'd like, you can pay the full $120 and not have to worry about monthly payments and credits. Unfortunately, only the Very Silver color is available, so you're stuck with a white front bezel. But again: the phone is $120. No complaining.