Bluetooth speakers are usually a good idea for gift giving, and UE's offerings are often a strong bet. The Wonderboom is currently on sale for $69.99. Costco has a two-pack for $109.99, making each speaker $55 each. Either way, you get $30 off the full price.
The Wonderboom is a small speaker, but it puts out some awesome sound. It has an IPX7 rating for water-resistance and up to ten hours of battery life. All of that fits into a portable body, complete with plenty of color options.
The two-pack will require a Costco membership, but the single unit is available to everyone on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, etc. I'll link both options for you below.
Amazon just dropped the price on the Wonderboom, offering a single unit for $59.49. The online retailer has also joined Costco in offering the 2-pack of the speaker for $110. Head down to Amazon in the original source links below to get started.
- Source:
- Amazon,
- Best Buy,
- PC Richard & Son,
- Target; Costco
