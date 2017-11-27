Bluetooth speakers are usually a good idea for gift giving, and UE's offerings are often a strong bet. The Wonderboom is currently on sale for $69.99. Costco has a two-pack for $109.99, making each speaker $55 each. Either way, you get $30 off the full price.

The Wonderboom is a small speaker, but it puts out some awesome sound. It has an IPX7 rating for water-resistance and up to ten hours of battery life. All of that fits into a portable body, complete with plenty of color options.

The two-pack will require a Costco membership, but the single unit is available to everyone on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, etc. I'll link both options for you below.