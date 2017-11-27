Roku recently refreshed its entire hardware lineup, which obviously includes the Ultra. It's only been two months since the release, but for Cyber Monday, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2017 Ultra from $99.99 to $84.99. If you were looking to purchase a streaming device with Ethernet and microSD support, here's your in.

The Roku Ultra (2017) features a quad-core processor, as well as microSD, USB, and Ethernet ports. 4K and HDR support are present, as is 802.11ac dual-band WiFi support. The remote sports a headphone jack, and headphones are even included so that you don't have to distract other people in the house. With 500,000+ movies and TV shows available to watch, it's a pretty well-rounded product.

Amazon has the Ultra for only $84.99, a decent $15/15% off the MSRP. It's not a huge amount, but it's reasonable given the product's age and already low price. Hit the source link below to pick one up.