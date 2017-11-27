LG and Google's Watch Style isn't the most feature-filled smartwatch on the market by a long shot, but if you're just looking for a simple device to read notifications from and check things like the weather, it's a good choice. And since it's just $99.99 from B&H now, the issue with its $249.99 MSRP has been resolved.

The Watch Style features a 1.2" 360p P-OLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 240mAh battery. There aren't many bonuses like NFC, GPS, or LTE on board, but I fell in love with the sheer smoothness and premium feel of the thing. That scroll wheel makes seeing the screen a lot easier, too.

Only the Titanium color is $99.99, with the Rose Gold model at $119.99 and the Silver color still at around $220. As you should all know (and if you don't, familiarize yourself with this), B&H only charges tax in New York and New Jersey. So if you live in one of any of the other 48 states, you don't have to pay tax. Shipping is free, and you can even take advantage of LG's V30 More Promotion if you've purchased/will purchase a V30. Just know that you may have to wait a couple of days for your order to ship (you can still place the order without issue). The offer expires today at 11:59pm ET.