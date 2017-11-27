If you missed out on the Pixel 2's preorder deal for a free Home Mini, don't despair; the Google Store is now restarting that deal and giving $100 in store credit to new buyers. Depending on your priorities, this might be a better deal than the $50 discount on the Pixel 2 XL via eBay. Plus, the Pixelbook now comes with a complimentary Home, which is pretty nifty.

Purchases of a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL from November 27th at 12am PT to November 30th at 11:59pm PT from the Google Store will net you codes for a free Home Mini and a free $100 Google Store credit. Unfortunately, as all of us pre-orderers did, you'll have to wait four weeks for these codes (this is Google's way of ensuring you don't return the phone to just get the free stuff). If you'd prefer to order from Project Fi, you'll be offered a similar deal. Fi is actually giving $100 in bill credit with the purchase of any phone, including the Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel XL, and Moto X4, from now until November 30th. The free Home Mini will still only go to those who purchase a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, though.

We’re celebrating #CyberMonday in a big way. Get $100 in Fi credit when you buy a Pixel XL today through Thursday. https://t.co/U3Af06L1wb pic.twitter.com/VUrA8b09Y7 — Project Fi (@projectfi) November 27, 2017

As for the Pixelbook deal, you now get a Google Home (the full-sized one, not the Mini) free with purchase if you add it to your cart with the Pixelbook. Unlike the Pixel 2 deal, this one doesn't seem to have any terms and conditions attached to it, so we're not sure how long it'll last. But if you've been thinking about buying either a Pixel 2 or a Pixelbook, these are great incentives to do so.