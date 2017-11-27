If you're still nostalgic for the good times when BlackBerry's physical keyboards were all the rage, the last vestige of this dying form factor is the BlackBerry KEYone, which was announced at MWC early this year. Despite its flaws, Jordan found a lot to like in his review of the device so it could be worth a go at a decent price.

A $100 saving on the MSRP of $549.99 would do the trick, and that's exactly what Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering. BestBuy has the unlocked and Verizon models, both in silver, for just $449.99. Amazon has the Verizon (CDMA) version or AT&T/T-Mobile (GSM) model for the same price, both in silver as well.

The cheapest we've seen it previously is $449.99 from AT&T. For your money you'd be getting a Nougat-rocking midranger with a Snapdragon 625, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. Worth more than that, though, is the chance to tap away on a BlackBerry keyboard once again.