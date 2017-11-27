Cyber Monday is living up to its name, delivering some of the lowest prices we've seen for two Samsung devices. The unlocked dual-SIM Galaxy Note8 is just $739.99, and the unlocked dual-SIM Galaxy S8 is a similarly low $569.99. Those prices are even lower than Samsung's prices for the US unlocked models.

The Note8 sports a 6.3" 1440p AMOLED display in 18.5:9, an Exynos 8895, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP main camera, an 8MP selfie-shooter, and a 3300mAh battery. Also on board are an iris scanner, IP68 water resistance, fast wireless charging, and the S Pen. The S8 is, as expected, a little less powerful, though it's not weak by any means. It features a 5.8" 1440p AMOLED panel, the same Exynos 8895, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery. An iris scanner, IP68 water resistance, and fast wireless charging are present.

You can grab a Note8 for $739.99 and an S8 for $569.99. Both are the lowest prices we've posted about, which isn't unexpected given the craze that surrounds the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. The Note8 is available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, and Star Pink (which is unavailable on US models), and the S8 can be had in Maple Gold (also unavailable here), Coral Blue, and Orchid Gray. Shipping is free. Hit the source links below to grab one of these.