



Fossil has been making smartwatches with Android Wear for a while now, under the 'Fossil Q' brand. The third generation of Q watches have been available for a few months, and now you can get any of them for 30% off from Fossil's website, and a few second-gen watches are on sale too.

Most of the third-gen watches are identical to each other when it comes to specifications - they differ mostly in design. The Q Explorist and Q Venture were first to be released, and are 44mm and 42mm respectively. The Q Control went on sale earlier this month, and looks more like a Moto 360 than a typical watch. Sadly, none of them include NFC or LTE.

All third-gen watches are 30% from Fossil's website when you use the coupon code FOSSIL30 at checkout. Most variants of the Q Venture and Q Explorist become $178, and the Q Control (with silicone band) becomes $192. The offer ends on November 26.

If you're looking for something cheaper, the previous-gen Q Marshal and Q Wander are on sale at Amazon, both for $137.50. Keep in mind that neither watch has a fully round display - they have Moto 360-style 'flat tires.' We previously reviewed both watches here.

You can grab the third-gen watches from Fossil's website at the link below. Remember to use the code at checkout!