I just bought these. If you're looking for wireless earbuds, go get them too. /post

Oh alright, you want more information, right? Plus I gotta type a few words to justify this being a full article. Sure, sure.

I've been looking for Bluetooth earbuds for the past month. I have the Plantronics BackBeat Go 2: I use it daily and love it. This is my second set: the first lasted me two years before the left earbud died and this one has been going for 2.5 years without a hitch. I like the form factor since I can remove the earbuds and leave them hanging around my neck, I also want something non-sealing because I often wear them in public. Plus, I don't have to worry about losing them, connectivity, huge size and weight (my ears are tiny), and other issues that still exist with completely wireless earbuds like the Jaybird Run, Bragi The Dash, and Jabra Elite Sport. However, the battery life on my Go 2 is below 3 hours now and their charging case sucks. So I wanted a replacement.

I was super excited about the Pixel Buds, since they have the form factor that I love with the wire in between and Assistant as a bonus, but almost everyone that's used them tells me they're uncomfortable. I have sensitive ears and even the Jaybird X2 were torturous, so the Pixel Buds are a gamble and the Jaybird X3 was out of the question.

For the past few weeks, I kept opening the Amazon page for the Bose SoundSport Wireless, checking it, then closing it. These tick most of the boxes for me, including 6hrs battery life, NFC for pairing, neck wire, non-sealed earbud, good sound, and most reviews have been positive - even David liked them! - but at $149, they were too rich for my blood. I could get 4 pairs of BackBeat Go 2 and use them for the next decade. Or I could wait for something else with Assistant. Then they dropped to $129 on Black Friday and I was tempted but held on. Today they dropped to $99, their lowest ever, and after a 1hr phone conversation debating this with my husband, I folded. I got the aqua blue one. Preeeetteeee.

So you know how we've been telling you about deals for over a week now? Yeah, this one is something I can easily recommend because I bought it. The only question in my mind, since I've never tried these on, is whether they'll fit. I figured I could test them and if I don't like them, I'll sell them. Even second-handed, they should return their $99 price, heh, so no loss there.

If you're interested, the deal will only last today and it's available at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H (links below). Available colors are all black, aqua (blue cord and black buds), and citron (grey cord and yellow buds). Bonus tip: I got this Mophie Capsule battery case for them. Plenty of reviews say it's compatible with the Bose SoundSport Wireless, it's $20 less than the official Bose case, and I comforted my Pixel Buds-envy by thinking it won't be as annoying as that case.