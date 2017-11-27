It doesn't matter how big smartphone batteries get or how efficient processors become; we'll always need extra juice for when we're on the go and don't have access to an outlet. If you haven't yet invested in a portable battery, now's a great time to. AUKEY is offering up to 32% off some products on Amazon, including a 25,600mAh battery pack with USB-PD, USB-C, and every other technology you could expect to find on a battery.

Without further ado, here are the batteries, each with a quick description and a breakdown of pricing:

You may be able to directly apply the discounts by hitting the 'Redeem' button under the 'x Applicable Promotion' button. If it were my money, I'd go for either the 20,000mAh pack because of how slim it is or the 26,500mAh battery with USB-PD tech to charge your laptops (which is almost the same as a RAVPower unit we featured a few months ago).

Bear in mind that the batteries must abide by FAA regulations if you're taking them on flights, which the 30,000mAh and 26,500mAh batteries don't meet. Let us know in the comments if you decide to pick any of these up.