Google dropped the first developer preview for Android 8.1 last month, and now it's time for an update. The second dev preview build is now available for download via system images on the developer site. This is your chance to be on the bleeding edge of Android, but as usual, running beta software comes with some risks.

There are two ways to get the second dev preview. If you have an unlocked bootloader, you can grab the updated system images and flash them with ADB. They all come with build number OPP6.171019.012. There are images for all the existing text devices including the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X.

If you don't have an unlocked bootloader, the Android beta program delivers the developer preview version to devices via an OTA. You can enroll on the beta site as long as you have an eligible device on your account. If you already joined for the last DP, the new version will appear automatically. However, OTAs aren't going out just yet. These usually appear a little later than the system images, so stay tuned.

Make sure to check our 8.1 feature spotlights and the original changelog to see what's new in Android 8.1. The only fix in DP2 specifically called out by Google is related to the new neural network APIs. This version should also open up an early version of Pixel Visual Core to developers. If the schedule holds, this will be the last dev preview before the final release in December.