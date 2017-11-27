Article Contents
It's that time of year again, the time when people throw caution and money to the wind in pursuit of steep discounts on this year's electronics. Deals abound. So much so, in fact, that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all. Thankfully we've put together a little list that distills all the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and general late November sales into one convenient place.
We both know what you're here for, so let's just get down to business. We don't mess around, and I've done my best to research what prices actually were, so discounts labeled should be more accurate than the hyperbolic MSRP savings, and items which were marked up prior to going on "sale" will be compared against their earlier initial prices when possible. The list will be continuously updated, so if you're waiting for a specific item to go on sale, or for something to hit a specific price, be sure to check back in.
Today's / Cyber Monday's (11/27) noteworthy changes:
Today's the last day for heavy discounts, so I hope you were able to grab whatever you were hoping to get. Usually Cyber Monday ends things with a bit of a whimper in a post-sale world. But, surprisingly, the deals today are actually good.
All of Amazon's first party goods are on sale for about the lowest price you'll get. So if you wanted to pick up an Echo, Kindle, or Fire tablet for yourself or as a gift for the upcoming holidays, now's probably the time to get it (or you might end up paying more later). For convenience, I've pulled all the Amazon first-party stuff into this summary at the bottom.
There is also a very big Kindle sale happening today, so be sure to check if any books you want are on sale. A lot of it is your typical "Kindle Unlimited" pulp, but there are some good titles like The Fifth Season, The Last Wish, Cat's Cradle, and Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind interspersed.
Some app sales are also still going, though deals are starting to expire.
Here are some of the better recently added, changed, or returned deals:
- Pixel 2
- Google - $100 store credit and promo code for Google Home Mini w/ purchase of a Pixel 2
- Samsung Galaxy S8 (US)
- Our review. TL;DR: An excellent phone.
- Amazon - $574.00 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ (US)
- Our review. TL;DR: A slightly larger excellent phone.
- Amazon - $674.99 ($150 off)
- Essential Phone w/ 360-degree camera
- Our review. TL;DR: Buggy software, mediocre camera, good build, too expensive (at $700)
- Amazon - $399
- Moto G5S Plus
- Nest Thermostat (3rd gen)
- Amazon - $169.15 ($80 off)
- Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm (battery-powered)
- Amazon - $84.15 ($35 off)
- BlackBerry KEYone GSM Unlocked
- Amazon - $449.99 (~$90+ off)
- BLU VIVO XL2 GSM Unlocked 32GB
- Amazon - $119.99 ($40 off)
- Huawei Mate 9
- Our review. TL;DR: Fast, decent specs, great battery life, improved software.
- Amazon $399 (~$60 off)
- Sony KD43X720E (43") 4K HDR TV
- Amazon - $478 - ($75 off, $121 off MSRP) TODAY ONLY
- Sony KD55X720E (55") 4K HDR TV
- Amazon - $598.00 ($100 off, $200 off MSRP) TODAY ONLY
- Sennheiser HD1 On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancelation
- Netgear Orbi AC3000 Mesh Wi-Fi router
- Tronsmart T6 Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $27.49 (~$15 off off w/code T6MONDAY)
- August Smart Lock Pro
- Amazon - $179.99 ($50 off)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
- Our review. TL;DR: "The Bluetooth earbuds that finally converted me."
- Amazon - $99 ($50 off) TODAY ONLY
- Best Buy - $99.99 ($50 off)
- JBL Pulse 2
- Amazon - $95 (~$20-$50 off)
- ASUS C213SA Chromebook
- Amazon - $299 (~$50 off)
- TP Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System
- Amazon - $199 (~$30 off)
- Top Greener USB Wall Outlet 4A
- Amazon - $15.99 ($4 off)
- Ring - Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell
- Best Buy - $99 ($80 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro
- Amazon - $199.00 ($50 off)
- nonda Aluminum USB-C to USB 3.0 Mini Adapter
- Amazon - $6.97 ($3 off)
- Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank w/ USB-C in/out
- Amazon - $33.99 ($6 off w/ coupon AUKCM011)
- Aukey 20,000mAh Slimline Power Bank w/ 3 inputs and 4 outputs
- Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off w/ coupon AUKCM010)
- Aukey 30,000mAh USB-C Power Bank w/ Quick Charge 3.0
- Amazon - $44.99 ($12+ off w/ coupon AUKCM012)
- Aukey 26,500mAh QC 3.0 USB-C Power Bank w/ 30W Power Delivery 3.0
- Amazon - $54.39 ($15+ off w/ coupon AUKCM013)
- Aukey USB-C Charger with 46W Power Deliver 3.0
- Amazon - $29.99 (up to $10 off w/code AUKCM005)
Amazon Goods:
- Amazon All-New Kindle Fire HD 10 w/special offers
- Amazon - $99, ($50 off)
- Amazon All-New Fire HD 8
- 16GB w/ special offers
- Amazon - $49.99 ($30 off)
- 16GB w/ special offers
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (previous/5th gen)
- 8GB w/ special offers
- Amazon - $89.99 ($60 off)
- 8GB w/ special offers
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
- Amazon - $29.99 ($20 off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi w/ special offers
- Amazon - $89.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Echo Show
- Amazon Echo 1st Gen
- Amazon (refurbished) - $69.99 ($20 0ff)
- Amazon Echo 2nd Gen
- Amazon Echo Dot
- Amazon Echo Plus
- Amazon - $119 ($30 off)
- Amazon Tap
- Amazon (refurbished) - $59.99 ($50 off refurbished, $70 off new)
- Amazon Cloud Cam
- Amazon - $99.99 ($20 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick
Phones
- Alcatel Idol 5S 32GB unlocked
- Amazon - $199.99 w/ code 80OFFIDOL5S ($80 off)
- Alcatel A30 unlocked
- BlackBerry KEYone GSM Unlocked
- Amazon - $449.99 (~$90+ off)
- BLU VIVO XL2 GSM Unlocked 32GB
- Amazon - $119.99 ($40 off)
- Essential Phone w/ 360-degree camera
- Our review. TL;DR: Buggy software, mediocre camera, good build, too expensive (at $700)
- Amazon - $399
- Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB
- eBay - $899.99 ($50 off)
- HTC U11
- Our review. TL;DR: Decent phone, great speakers, good software, no headphone jack, light bleed, big bezels.
- 4GB/64GB
- HTC (w/ free JBL Reflect Aware C headphones & HTC Fetch) - $599 (~$170 off)
- 6GB/128GB
- HTC (w/ free JBL Reflect Aware C headphones & HTC Fetch) - $679 (~$170 off)
- Huawei Honor 6X 32GB
Huawei Mate 9
- Our review. TL;DR: Fast, decent specs, great battery life, improved software.
Amazon (w/Band 2) - $399 ($60-125 off) DEAL OF THE DAY / Today Only
- Amazon $399 (~$60 off)
- LG Q6 32GB
- LG G6
- Best Buy - $120 over 24 months ($360 off)
- LG G6+ 128GB unlocked Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Amazon - $449 ($50 off)
- Moto G5 plus
- Our review. TL;DR: "I can't think of another phone in this price range you should get instead of the G5 Plus."
- 32GB
- 64GB
- Moto G5S Plus
- Moto X4
- Our review. TL;DR: good phone, nice build quality, poor camera, originally overpriced.
- 32GB unlocked Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Amazon - $299.99 ($30 off)
- Moto E Plus (4th gen)
- Our review. TL;DR: "dangerously close to the perfect budget phone... may well be the best budget smartphone [we've] ever tested."
- 32GB without offers
- 32GB Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Amazon - $129.99 ($30 off)
- 16GB without offers
- 16GB Prime Exclusive w/ special offers
- Amazon - $119.99 ($21 off)
- Moto Z 64GB
- Amazon - $399.99 ($50 0ff)
- Moto Z2 Play
- Motorola Unlocked- $399 ($100 off), ENDS Friday December 1st
- Pixel 2
- Google - $100 store credit and promo code for Google Home Mini w/ purchase of a Pixel 2
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Straight talk, 32GB
- Walmart - $299 ($200 off)
- Straight talk, 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy S8 (US)
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Dual Sim International SM-G950FD
- eBay - $569.99 (~$100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ (US)
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ Dual Sim International SM-G955FD
- eBay -
$619.99$679.99 ($100 off)
- eBay -
- Sony Xperia XA Ultra 16GB
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Verizon Moto z2 Play
- Best Buy - $192 over 24 months ($216 off)
Carrier Promotions / Complicated Deals
- Google Fi
- Fi - $100 in Fi credit when you purchase a new Moto X4
- LG v30/V30 plus
- Sprint & Verizon Note8, S8, and S8+
- Best Buy - $350 off over 24 months
- Sprint LG G6
- Best Buy - $120 w/ carrier installment plan (up to $400 off)
- T-Mobile Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, V30, V30+, G6, V20
- T-Mobile - Buy one Get one free
- Verizon Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy s8, S8+, Note8, and Moto Z2 Force
- Verizon - Up to 50% off when you sign up for Verizon unlimited, Online now, Friday, November 24th (in store)
- Verizon discount on select Android phones
- Verizon - $100 off select phones with retail value of $400 or more, Online now, Friday, November 24th (in store)
- Verizon Z2 Play
- Best Buy - $192 w/ carrier installment plan (up to $216 off)
Tablets & Chromebooks
Acer Chromebook 14 For Work Acer - $389 ($85+ off)
-
Acer Chromebook R 13 Acer - $349 ($50 off)
-
- Amazon All-New Kindle Fire HD 10 w/special offers
- Amazon - $99, ($50 off)
- Amazon All-New Fire HD 8
- 16GB w/ special offers
- Amazon - $49.99 ($30 off)
- 16GB w/ special offers
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (previous/5th gen)
- 8GB w/ special offers
- Amazon - $89.99 ($60 off)
- 8GB w/ special offers
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
- Amazon - $29.99 ($20 off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi w/ special offers
- Amazon - $89.99 ($30 off)
- ASUS C101PA 10.1" Chromebook Flip
- Our review - TL;DR: Great 10" Chromebook, decent tablet, mediocre screen.
- Amazon - $249 ($50 off)
- ASUS C201PA
- Best Buy - $179.00 ($20 off)
- ASUS C213SA
- Amazon - $299 (~$50 off)
- ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip m5
- Amazon - $579 ($70 off)
- Huawei MediaPad M3 32GB
- Amazon - $219 ($80 off)
DEAL OF THE DAY / Today OnlyAnother deal that stuck around.
- Amazon - $219 ($80 off)
- Lenovo Tab 4 10.1"
- Amazon - $125.99 ($54 off)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
- Samsung Chromebook Pro 32GB
- Samsung Chromebook Pro 64GB
- Best Buy - $499 ($50+ off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" 16GB Wi-Fi (older model)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" (new)
- Samsung - $199.99 ($30 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1"
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7"
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" w/S Pen
- Samsung - $229.99 ($120 off)
- Samsung Galaxy View 18.4" 32GB
Smart Speakers / Home Automation
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Show
- Amazon Echo 1st Gen
- Amazon (refurbished) - $69.99 ($20 0ff)
- Amazon Echo 2nd Gen
- Amazon Echo Dot
- Amazon Echo Plus
- Amazon - $119 ($30 off)
- Amazon Tap
- Amazon (refurbished) - $59.99 ($50 off refurbished, $70 off new)
- FABRIQ Riff Smart Speaker
- FABRIQ Chorus Smart Speaker
- Google Home Mini
- Google Store - $29 plus $10 "store credit" ($20-30 off)
- Best Buy - $29 plus $10 "store credit" ($20-30 off)
Walmart - $5-$29 ($20 discount, plus $25 off Google Express promo for Walmart credit, redeemable by January 15th).Sold out, but you can request a stock alert.
- Target - $29 plus $10 "store credit" ($20-30 off)
- Verizon - $29 plus $10 prepaid card ($20-30 off)
- Lowes - $29 plus $10 mail-in rebate Gift Card ($20 off)
- Staples - $29 plus $10 Visa gift card via rebate ($20-30 off)
- Google Home
- eBay - $64-79 ($65-50 off), with code PHSHOPAPP via eBay App
- Google Store - $79 ($50 off)
- Best Buy - $79 ($50 off)
- Target - $79 ($50 off)
- Costco 2-pack -
$169.99$149.99 ($70 off)
- Verizon - $79, ($50 off)
- Walmart - $79 plus "$25 shopping offer," ($50-75 off)
- eBay - $79 ($50 off)
- JBL Link 10
- JBL Link 20
Smart Home
- Amazon Cloud Cam
- Amazon - $99.99 ($20 off)
- Arlo Pro Security Camera with Siren
- Amazon - $199 ($25+ off)
- Home Depot - $199 ($25+ off)
- Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera kit
- JCPenny - $349.99 ($70 off)
- Arlo (non-pro) 5 Camera Kit
- Amazon -
$312.96$359 ($190+ off)
- Amazon -
- Arlo Q
- Amazon - $129.99 ($46 off)
- August Smart Lock
- August Smart Lock Pro
- Amazon - $179.99 ($50 off)
- Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Cameras 2-pack
- Amazon - $299.00 ($80 off)
- Canary All-in-One Home Security Device 2-pack
- Amazon - $219.19 ($100 off)
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor
- ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat, Works with Amazon Alexa, 2nd Gen
- Amazon - $149.99 ($20 off)
- ecobee3 Smart Thermostat + 3 Room Sensors
- Costco (members only, backordered) - $169.99 ($90 off)
- Eufy Lumos Smart LED Bulb (Soft White 2700K 9W/60W equivalent)
- Amazon - $13.99 ($6 off)
- Geenie ENERGI Energy Tracking Wi-Fi Smart Plug, works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Amazon - $14.99 (~5 off)
- Honeywell RTH9580WF Smart Touch Thermostat, works with Alexa
- Amazon - $149.00 ($50 off)
iHome iSP8 Wi-Fi SmartPlug Amazon - $39.99 ($5 off)
-
- Kwikset 909 SmartCode Electronic Deadboldt
- Amazon - $69.96 ($20 off)
- Netgear Arlo Q Wi-Fi Security Camera
- Best Buy - $129.99 (~$40 off)
- Nest Cam Indoor
- Nest Cam IQ
- Nest Cam Outdoor
- Nest Protect 2nd gen
- Nest Protect 2nd gen (battery-powered)
- Amazon - $84.15 ($35 off)
- Nest Thermostat (3rd gen)
- Nest Thermostat E
- Best Buy - $149 ($20 off)
- Oittm Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet
- Amazon - $22.39 ($9.60 off w/ coupon 93EPH8YF)
- Philips Hue White Starter Kit
- Best Buy - $60
- Philips Hue Dimmable Lightstrip
- Reolink Argus
- Reolink - $79.99 ($20 off)
- Ring - Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell
- Best Buy - $99 ($80 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro
- Amazon - $199.00 ($50 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit
- Amazon - $149 ($50 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Smart Home Hub
- Amazon - $49 ($50 off)
- Home Depot - $49 ($50 off)
- Lowes - $49 ($50 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Arrival Sensor
- Amazon - $22.49 ($7.50 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor
- Amazon - $29.99 ($10 off)
- Samsung SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor
- Amazon - $19.99 ($20 off)
- Samsung Connect Home AC1300 Smart Wi-Fi System (works as a SmartThings Hub)
- Amazon - $99 ($70 off),
Wink Hub 2 Walmart - $69 ($30 off)
-
- Wink Lookout Kit
- Wink - $169 ($30 off)
- Wink Leak Protection Kit
- Wink - $169 ($30 off)
- Wink Relay Touchscreen Controller
- Wink - $29 ($30 off)
- Wink Motion Sensor
- Wink - $31.99 (20% off)
- Wink Door/Window sensor
- Wink - $23.99 (20% off)
- Wink Siren and Chime
- Wink - $39 (20% off)
- Wink Hub/Relay Promo
- Wink - Spend over $300 on certain products and get a Wink Hub free or $50 off a Wink Relay ($50-70 off)
- Yi Outdoor Security Camera
- Amazon - $74.99 (~$25 off)
TVs and living room devices
Set-top Devices
- AirTV Player
- Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Google Chromecast
- Google Chromecast Ultra
- Nvidia SHIELD TV 16GB
- Nvidia SHIELD TV 16GB w/ controller
- Nvidia SHIELD TV 16GB w/ two controllers
- Amazon - $229.99 ($30 off)
- Roku Express
- Sling - Free with two months of prepaid Sling TV ($30 off)
- Roku Premiere+
- Best Buy - $50
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K
- Roku Streaming Stick (last gen)
- Roku Ultra
- Sling - $49.99 with three months of prepaid Sling TV ($50 off)
TVs
- Sony KD43X720E (43") 4K HDR TV
- Amazon - $478 - ($75 off, $121 off MSRP) TODAY ONLY
- Sony KD55X720E (55") 4K HDR TV
- Amazon - $598.00 ($100 off, $200 off MSRP) TODAY ONLY
- Sony XBR49X900E (49") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR55X900E (55") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR65X900E (65") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR75X900E (75") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR55X930E (55") 4K HDR Android TV
- Sony XBR65X930E (65") 4K HDR Android TV
Accessories
Headphones
- Anker SoundBuds NB10 Bluetooth Earbuds
- Amazon - $23.99 ($15.89 off w/ coupon ANKSPT60)
- Anker SoundBuds Slim+ Bluetooth Headphones
- Amazon - $22.99 ($10 off)
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II
Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones Amazon - $49.99 ($50 off)
-
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
- Our review. TL;DR: "The Bluetooth earbuds that finally converted me."
- Amazon - $99 ($50 off) TODAY ONLY
- Best Buy - $99.99 ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds
- Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)
- Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless In-Ear Earbuds
- Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) Bluetooth headphones
- Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)
- Sennheiser HD1 On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancelation
- Sennheiser HD 4.40 Around Ear Bluetooth Headphones
- Amazon - $99.95 ($40 off) DEAL OF THE DAY
- Tronsmart Bluetooth Active Noise Canceling Headphones
- Amazon - $50.99 ($9 off w/code 89I48O8A)
- Tronsmart True Wireless Stereo Earbuds
- Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off w/code TCZ2X373)
Smartwatches/Fitness Wearables
- ASUS ZenWatch 3
- Amazon - $179.00 ($50 off)
ASUS - $179.00 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Charge HR (OG)
- Fitbit Alta HR
- Fitbit Charge 2
- Amazon - $99 ($50 off)
- B&H - $99 ($50 off)
- Fitbit - $99 ($50 off)
- Best Buy - $99 ($50 off)
- Kohls - $99 ($50 off)
- Dick's Sporting Goods - $99 ($50 off)
- Bed Bath and Beyond - $99 ($50 off)
- Jet - $99 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Blaze
- Fossil
- Q Gen 2
- Q Gen 3
Q Smoke Explorist Amazon - $189.00 ($85 off)
-
- Q Explorist Luggage Leather
- Amazon - $178.50 ($75 off)
- Q Explorist Stainless Steel
- Amazon - $189 ($85 off)
- Q Explorist Navy Leather
- Amazon - $178.50 ($75 off)
- Q Venture Brown Leather
- Amazon - $178.50 ($75 off)
Q Venture Sand Leather Amazon - $178.50 ($75 off)
-
- Q Venture Stainless Steel
- Amazon - $189 ($85 off)
- Q Venture Gold-Tone Stainless Steel
- Amazon - $192.50 ($80 off)
- Goldtone Stainless Steel
- Amazon - $189.00 ($85 off)
- Rose Goldtone Stainless Steel
- Amazon - $192.50 ($80 off)
-
- Women's
- Garmin vivosmart HR+
Amazon - $89.99 ($60-90 off) DEAL OF THE DAY / Today Only
-
- Huawei Band 2 Pro
- Amazon -
$49.99$55 ($15 off) DEAL OF THE DAY / Today Only
- Amazon -
- Huawei Watch 2
- Carbon Black
- Concrete Grey
- Classic Titanium Grey
- LG Watch Style
- Samsung Fit2 Pro
- Samsung Gear sport
- Ticwatch Active
- Mobvoi - $159.99 (20%/$40 off with code BFSALE)
- Ticwatch Express
- Ticwatch Sport
- Verizon Wear24
- eBay - $129.99 ($220 off)
(Non-smart) Speakers
- Anker SoundCore 2 12W Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off)
- Anker SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $15.99 ($5 off)
- Damson Cisor
- Damson - 30% off
- Damson Vulcan
- Damson - 30% off
- Damson Headspace
- Damson - 30% off
- JBL Boombox Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- JBL Clip 2
- JBL Flip 4
- JBL Pulse 2
- Amazon - $95 (~$20-$50 off)
- JBL Pulse 3
- JBL Xtreme
- Marshall Action Bluetooth Speaker
- eBay - $119.99 ($50+ off)
- RIVA Festival Wireless Multi-Room Speaker
- Amazon - $399.99 ($100 off)
- Crutchfield - $399.99 ($100 off)
- Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker
- Best Buy - $150 ($50 off)
- Sonos Play:3 Wireless Spealker
- Best Buy - $249.98 ($50 off)
- Sonos PLAYBAR
- Best Buy - $599.98 ($100 off)
- Sony XAV-AX100 Android Auto head unit
- Amazon - $348 ($100 off)
- Best Buy - $348 ($100 off)
- Crutchfield - $348 ($100 off)
- Sony XB20
- Tronsmart Encore S1 Magnetic Bluetooth Headphones
- Amazon, - $17.59 ($4.40 off w/code WNAWVO6L)
- Tronsmart T2 Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $19.59 ($3.40 off w/code HJUM58FA)
- Tronsmart T6 Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $27.49 (~$15 off off w/code T6MONDAY)
- UE ROLL 2
- Dell - $49.99 ($50 off)
Miscellaneous
- Anker 40W 4-port USB Wall Charger
- Amazon - $20.59 (~$5 off)
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5,000mAh 2-in-1 charger and battery
- Amazon - $20 ($5.50 off)
- Anker PowerLine 3 pack USB-C to USB 3.0 Cables
- Amazon - $10.99 ($3 off)
- Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Charger
- Amazon - $17.99 ($6 off w/ coupon BFBF2225)
- Aukey USB Outlet with Night Light
- Amazon - $15.99 ($4 off w/ coupon AUKBF001)
- Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank w/ USB-C in/out
- Amazon - $33.99 ($6 off w/ coupon AUKCM011)
- Aukey 20,000mAh Slimline Power Bank w/ 3 inputs and 4 outputs
- Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off w/ coupon AUKCM010)
- Aukey 30,000mAh USB-C Power Bank w/ Quick Charge 3.0
- Amazon - $44.99 ($12+ off w/ coupon AUKCM012)
- Aukey 26,500mAh QC 3.0 USB-C Power Bank w/ 30W Power Delivery 3.0
- Amazon - $54.39 ($15+ off w/ coupon AUKCM013)
- Aukey USB-C Charger with 46W Power Deliver 3.0
- Amazon - $29.99 (up to $10 off w/code AUKCM005)
- Caseology Cases
- DJI Spark Mini Drone
- DJI Mavic Pro Foldable Drone
- DJI Phantom 4 Series Camera Drone
- Phantom 4 Pro
- DJI Store - $1499 w/ Extra Intelligent Battery ($169 value)
- Phantom 4 Advanced
- DJI Store - $1199 w/ Extra Intelligent Battery ($169 value)
- Phantom 4 Pro
- DJI Osmo Series Handheld Gimbal
- DJI Goggles
- DJI Store - $399 ($50 off)
- DJI Care Refresh
- DJI Store - 12% off for Spark, Mavic Pro, and Phantom 4, November 19th (Spark), November 20th (Phantom 4 series), November 21st (Mavic Pro)
- eero Home WiFi System (1 eero + 1 eero Beacon)
- eero Home WiFi System (1 eero + 2 eero Beacons)
- Google Wifi
- Google WiFi Router OnHub AC1900
- Amazon - $79.99 ($25 off)
- HTC Accessories
- HTC - 50% off with purchase of phone
- Insta360 One
- Insta360 - $269 ($30 off), 6PM Thursday, November 23rd - Monday November 27th
- Insta360 Air
- Insta360 - $99 ($30 off), 6PM Thursday, November 23rd - Monday
- Insta360 Pro
- Insta360 - $3,359 ($140 off), 6PM Thursday, November 23rd - Monday
- iOttie Magnetic Mounts
- Logitech Harmony Companion Remote
Logitech Harmony Smart Control
- Logitech Harmony Elite
Amazon - $249 ($100 off MSRP, ~$10-40 off recent prices)
-
- Logitech Harmony Elite + Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
- Amazon - $279.99 (~$20 off)
- Moto Mods
- Netgear Orbi AC3000 Mesh Wi-Fi router
- Netgear Orbi AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack
- Best Buy - $329.99 ($140 off MSRP)
- Netgear Orbi AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi Router and Wall Plug Satellite
- nonda Aluminum USB-C to USB 3.0 Mini Adapter
- Amazon - $6.97 ($3 off)
- Oculus Rift + Touch
- Best Buy - $350 ($50 off)
- OnePlus Dash Power Bundle
- OnePlus - $17.56 ($16.44 off)
- PureVPN 2-year Plan
- PureVPN - $49.95 (79% off)
- Samsung USB-C 3.1 64GB thumbdrive/stick
- SanDisk Ultra (A1 rated) 200GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card
- Amazon - $69.93 ($15 off)
- SanDisk microSD Cards
- Ultra 32GB microSD UHS - 1 A1 Class 10
- Amazon -
$9.49$9.99 ($5 off) Deal of the Day
- Amazon -
- Ultra 64GB microSD UHS - 1 A1 Class 10
- Amazon -
$13.99$14.99 ($10 off) Deal of the Day
- Amazon -
- Ultra 128GB microSD UHS-1 A1 Class 10
- Amazon -
$28.49$29.99 ($20 off) Deal of the Day
- Amazon -
- Ultra 200GB microSD UHS - 1 A1 Class 10
- Amazon -
$49.99$49.99 ($25 off) Deal of the Day
- Amazon -
- Ultra 256GB microSD UHS - 1 A1 Class 10
- Amazon -
$89.99$99.99 ($50 off) Deal of the Day
- Amazon -
- Extreme 128GB microSD UHS - 1 Class 30
- Amazon - $49.99 ($20 off)
- Extreme 64GB microSD UHS - 1 Class 30
- Amazon - $24.99 ($8 off)
- Ultra 32GB microSD UHS - 1 A1 Class 10
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB 3.0 Flash Drive
- Amazon $25.99 ($14 off)
- SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.0
- 128GB
- Amazon - $27.99 ($12 off)
- 128GB
- SanDisk 200GB Connect Wireless Stick Flash Drive
- Amazon - $69.99 ($50 off)
- Samsung Gear VR w/ Controller
- Amazon - $89.99 ($40 off)
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017 edition)
- Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charger
- Amazon - $24.99 ($~5-15 off)
- Top Greener USB C Wall Outlet 4.8A/5V Ultra High Speed
- Amazon - $22.55 ($6 off)
- Top Greener USB Wall Outlet 4A
- Amazon - $15.99 ($4 off)
- TP Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System
- Amazon - $199 (~$30 off)
- Verizon Phone Cases
- Verizon - up to 75% off (most around 50%)
- Vudu
- Select shows and movies - various prices, generally $5-9
- Xiaomi 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro
- Amazon - $24.99 ($5 off, preorder)
- Yi Outdoor Security Camera
- Amazon - $74.99 (~$25 off)
- Yi 4K Action and Sports Camera
- Amazon - $149.99 ($40 off)
- Yi 4K+ Sports and Action Camera w/ Gimbal
- Amazon - $371 w/code ZBLJSCWN, add Gimbal to cart ($90 off)
