Apps

Spotify for Artists

Android Police coverage: Spotify for Artists app is now available on Android [APK Download]

Spotify for Artists is a new app from Spotify that contains the artist dashboard from the mainline application and has had it moved into its very own app for easier use. This cuts down on bloat in the user-facing app and gives artists a more natural way to manage their profile without having to fuss about in an app that isn't geared towards their general workflow.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Get the most out of Spotify with the app designed for artists and their teams. With free tools to manage your artist profile, watch your new release grow, and understand your listeners, it’s never been easier to manage and measure your new release, all from your phone.

Amazon Kindle Lite – 2MB. Read millions of eBooks

Android Police coverage: 2MB Amazon Kindle Lite beta lets you read your eBooks over slow networks, but it's likely India-only

Often I have found that Amazon's Kindle app is slow to start and feels kind of bloated. Seeing that Amazon had recently refreshed the UI in their main reading app, I was hopeful the bloat was addressed. This is was not the case, which is why the release of Amazon Kindle Lite – 2MB. Read millions of eBooks makes so much sense. It is a stripped down version of the Kindle app that offers a small footprint and a snappier UI thanks to its barebones design. Sadly it is only available in India at this point. Hopefully, more territories will see it sooner rather than later.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Do you want to read eBooks on your smartphone? Kindle Lite is the new lightweight app built specially for a great reading experience even on slow networks and with patchy connectivity. It is less than 2MB, works on slow networks, and occupies less space on your smartphone.

CNET: Best Tech News, Reviews, Videos & Deals

CNET: Best Tech News, Reviews, Videos & Deals could be considered and app that contains the greatest hits of CNET's technology-focused stories for the day. This way you can take a quick glance at the day's biggest technological news, all without having to wade through the more tedious filler posts on the site. So if you are a fan of CNET's reporting and are looking for an app that only shows you the most important tech stories of the day, this release is an excellent choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

CNET is the No. 1 source for tech news and reviews and puts the biggest stories of the day and expert advice on the products you need to own, right in the palm of your hand. Everything in the new CNET app (designed for phones and tablets) is focused on the areas you (as a tech fan) care the most about: staying up-to-date with the news and making informed product purchases.

NFL Mexico - Fan Mobile Pass

From what I can gather this NFL Mexico - Fan Mobile Pass is a Football app that will allow Mexican fans to register for certain NFL activities. It would seem this release was intended for garnering more Mexican fans of the sport for the Texans vs. Raiders game played on the 21st of November in Mexico City. There also appear to be a few bonuses for fans using the app, such as earnable badges that can unlock special prizes.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

NFL México - La Fan Mobile Pass es la aplicación esencial para el Partido en México de la NFL presentado por Grupo Financiero Banorte en la Ciudad de México. Descarga la app antes de asistir a los eventos de la NFL en México o de registrarte en la sede.

RetroBrowser - Time machine

RetroBrowser - Time machine is a new web browser for Android that is still in development. Its main feature offers a time machine function that is built right into the browser. This way you can see how a site looked at any point in its history with a simple tap on the screen. There is also a recommendation feature that will show you similar sites reflective of your browsing history, which is also pretty neat.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

RetroBrowser is the time machine of the web. Lets you browse through the past in almost every web site to see how it looked back in time. With a clean and easy to use interface you can browse any web site just like with a normal browser, with the power to select any date in the past. Get recommendations to discover new web sites while you’re surfing through the past.

Focus Go

Focus Go is the latest app release from Francisco Franco. It is a barebones gallery app that focuses on a minimal footprint and ease of use. So sure, it may not contain every feature you are looking for in a gallery app thanks to its minimal design, but in my opinion, it still performs it's job quite admirably.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Focus Go is in ipsis verbis the gallery I always wanted to have, so I built it. I don't like bloated galleries with 23093485 features, so I only built the ones I need/think are needed. Galleries are a big canvas to showcase your pictures/cat gifs/videos on a chronological order, from new to old, nothing else.

My Pixels

My Pixels is a slick coloring app that works much like a paint-by-numbers painting kit. You simply pick a picture you would like to color to then manually add in each numbered hue pixel by pixel. Currently My Pixels is a work in progress, so more features should be added in soon. Luckily a free-draw mode has recently been added in that gives you a way to create your very own designs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (currently)

--

If you love coloring pictures, My Pixels is for you. My Pixels provides a relaxing and entertaining experience for both, children and adults. You’ll find hundreds of original pictures to choose from, all of them created specifically for My Pixels in cooperation with pixel artists from around the world. By playing My Pixels you support pixel artist community and help it grow.

Finice – Money Tracker

It is undeniable that there are a ton of money tracking apps already available on the Play Store. Where people tend to run into an issue is the fact that many of them are priced too high or are simply missing a few key features. If you happen to agree with this sentiment, then you may want to check out Finice – Money Tracker. The design is beautiful, and tracking expenses through the app is a pleasure.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Finice helps to track your money. When you buy dinner of coffee just add an expense to the app. It can be done with just one click – tap on a category icon and set amount. How simple is that? Get Finice money tracker and see how nice finance management can be.

Multiple accounts

Clear, intuitive user interface

Currency support

Customizable nested categories

Instant insight on your finances

Free to use

Library

Amazon isn't the only one with a new book-centric app released this week. Library may not be an eReader app per say, though it is a quality book tracking app that will help you to organize your library. Much like you would organize in an app like Goodreads, but without all the annoying social features. If you enjoy using dedicated apps to track your collection, then Library is a solid choice as any.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

This library app is here for you to finally have your books organized - in a library of books that is on your phone and therefore always with you. Have a list of your books packed in one library: Scan their QR code and automatically get all of their informations (Or add them manually). Rate them, add a description and much more.

Mosaic from Steven Soderbergh

Mosaic from Steven Soderbergh is a fascinating app that offers a visual branching-path experience that coincides with Soderbergh's upcoming HBO show that just so happens to go by the same name, Mosaic. While the HBO show will be a linear visual experience, the app offers plenty of perspective choices that can alter how the overall story unfolds.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

MOSAIC is a new film experience from Academy Award®-winning director Steven Soderbergh, starring Sharon Stone, Garrett Hedlund, Jennifer Ferrin, Paul Reubens, Devin Ratray, Frederick Weller, and Beau Bridges. In MOSAIC, as in life, the path you pick affects your perception of reality.

Mint SIM

Mint SIM is an app intended for the use of testing your phone to see if it is compatible with the Mint Sim MVNO. Essentially Mint SIM (the service) acts as a prepaid phone plan that allows anyone to bring over a compatible device. This app gives you an easy way to test if your device will work on their service, and if it does, you can order a SIM card from within the app with ease.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Say adios to overpriced wireless service—Mint SIM lets you buy in bulk for huge savings with unlimited talk, text and data plans starting from $15/mo. The Mint SIM app lets you test us out on your device and check the service in your location before we go “all the way” together.

Paphos Theatre in VR

Paphos Theatre in VR is a simple app that affords anyone the ability to view the Paphos theater in Cyprus as it would have appeared in in the middle of the second century AD, all in virtual reality. What is interesting about this release is that the information contained within has been heavily researched, which means this is not only a fun way to experience history but an excellent tool for educational purposes.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The ruins of the theatre in the World Heritage listed site of Nea Paphos have been excavated by the Paphos Theatre Archaeological Project from The University of Sydney in Australia in conjunction with the Department of Antiquities of Cyprus since 1995. Every detail of this model has been researched and is based upon surviving archaeological and architectural evidence from the site and comparisons with other contemporary Roman theatres across the eastern Mediterranean.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

FreeFlight Thermal

Android Police coverage: Parrot releases Android app for Bebop-Pro Thermal drone

FreeFlight Thermal is an official tie-in application for the Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal drone. You can easily setup and fly your drone with this app while also having a way to record and view videos and images using the drone's thermal imaging camera. This can be handy for taking thermal images and video of your home or business, which can help pinpoint areas that may need repair.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The official application for Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal drone. SET-UP AND PILOT YOUR DRONE WITH YOUR TABLET. Download Freeflight Thermal, the official application that allows you to set-up and pilot your Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal drone INSPECT, RECORD, TAKE PICTURES USING VISIBLE AND THERMAL IMAGING.

Live Wallpapers

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Quality live wallpaper app releases seem to be few and far between anymore. This is why I am always excited to see any new live wallpaper on the Play Store. Considering that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is a live wallpaper released straight from Nintendo means you can expect something gaming oriented and kid-friendly, of which this app delivers in spades.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

How about changing your smartphone wallpaper to an "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" artwork. "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" is the mobile app where you can enjoy easygoing campsite development in a world inhabited by animals and time flowing like the real world.

