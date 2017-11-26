Designer Andrew Bell is well known for his custom Android figures, which we have covered on multiple occasions. For this holiday season, he is getting ready to release a special gingerbread model, fittingly named 'Ginger Gene.'

According to the store page, the figure has a cookie texture and "a sweet smell." The price is not yet listed, but you can't buy it until tomorrow (Nov 27, 11am EST) anyways. You'll also be able to buy a bundle containing Ginger Gene and the adorable Bingle Bear figure from 2015, while supplies last.

You can find the store page at the link below. I'm definitely getting one.