Verizon's Wear24 Android Wear smartwatch originally retailed for $349.99, which was likely a factor in its discontinuation after just four months on the market. We completely forgot it existed until a week ago, when we spotted it on eBay for $129.99 a pop, which we thought was a pretty good deal. Now the Wear24 has fallen to an incredibly low $79.99, which is incredible given the specs behind it.

The Quanta Computers-manufactured Wear24 features a 1.39" 480p OLED, a Snapdragon 2100, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a beefy 450mAh battery. Also on board are LTE (obviously), GPS, NFC (though it doesn't support Android Pay), and Android Wear 2.0. It'd be extremely difficult to find another smartwatch with these specifications in the sub-$100 category.

All three colors (Gunmetal Black, Rose Gold, and Stainless Steel) are available as of publishing time, though the listing does show the dreaded 'Limited quantity available' in spite of just seven watches being sold thus far. If you still haven't purchased a Christmas gift for a techie in your life, perhaps you should heed the 'GREAT GIFT IDEA' text in the subheading and pick one of these up for next to nothing.