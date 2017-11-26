It's that time of year again, the time when people throw caution and money to the wind in pursuit of steep discounts on this year's electronics. Deals abound. So much so, in fact, that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all. Thankfully we've put together a little list that distills all the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and general late November sales into one convenient place.

We both know what you're here for, so let's just get down to business. We don't mess around, and I've done my best to research what prices actually were, so discounts labeled should be more accurate than the hyperbolic MSRP savings, and items which were marked up prior to going on "sale" will be compared against their earlier initial prices when possible. The list will be continuously updated, so if you're waiting for a specific item to go on sale, or for something to hit a specific price, be sure to check back in.

Today's (11/26) noteworthy changes: Like yesterday, not a whole lot happening on the sales front. Cyber Monday will dominate things tomorrow, but today is quiet. Tomorrow we'll see a return in the news of most, if not all, of Amazon's first-party deals on things like Kindle and Echo devices. Fortunately, they're all still on sale today, too, so you don't need to wait unless you're holding out for some 3rd party goods. There is a pretty good deal going on Kindle books right now. For example, you can pick up Ancillary Justice, an amazing bit of sci-fi, for just $3 right now. It's pretty fantastic, so even if there's nothing else on the list of today's Kindle deals worth grabbing, I urge you to check it out. Again, many apps are still on promo, so you can also whet your appetite for deals that way today. Here are some of the better recently added, changed, or returned deals: iOttie Magnetic Mounts CD Slot Car Mount Amazon - $16.50 (~$8 off) Gold Box Deal Car Mount & Stand w/Fast Charge Amazon - $48.50 (~$20 off) Gold Box Deal iTap Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount Amazon - $14.00 (~$11 off) Gold Box Deal

Mophie Powerstation (6,000mAh) External Battery Rose Gold Amazon - $23.50 (~$16 off) Gold Box Deal Space Gray Amazon - $26.30 (~$13 off) Gold Box Deal

Mophie Powerstation XL (10,000mAh) External Battery Rose Gold Amazon - $35.65 (~$18 off) Gold Box Deal

Google Fi Fi - $100 in Fi credit when you purchase a new Moto X4

Samsung Galaxy S8 Dual Sim International SM-G950FD eBay - $569.99 (~$100 off)

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Dual Sim International SM-G955FD eBay - $619.99 $679.99 ($100 off)

ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip m5 Amazon - $579 ($70 off)

LG Watch Style Titanium B&H - $99.99 (~$50 off) Rose Gold B&H - $119.99 (~$60 off)



Phones

Carrier Promotions / Complicated Deals

LG v30/V30 plus Best Buy, LG - up to a $400 prepaid Visa card when you purchase one with another LG product.

Sprint & Verizon Note8, S8, and S8+ Best Buy - $350 off over 24 months

Sprint LG G6 Best Buy - $120 w/ carrier installment plan (up to $400 off)

T-Mobile Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, V30, V30+, G6, V20 T-Mobile - Buy one Get one free

Verizon Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy s8, S8+, Note8, and Moto Z2 Force Verizon - Up to 50% off when you sign up for Verizon unlimited, Online now, Friday, November 24th (in store)

Verizon discount on select Android phones Verizon - $100 off select phones with retail value of $400 or more, Online now, Friday, November 24th (in store)

Verizon Z2 Play Best Buy - $192 w/ carrier installment plan (up to $216 off)



Tablets & Chromebooks

Smart Speakers / Home Automation

Smart Speakers

Smart Home

TVs and living room devices

Set-top Devices

TVs

Accessories

Headphones

Anker SoundBuds NB10 Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon - $23.99 ($15.89 off w/ coupon ANKSPT60 )

Anker SoundBuds Slim+ Bluetooth Headphones Amazon - $22.99 ($10 off)

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II Amazon - $199 ($30 off) B&H Photo - $199 ($30 off) Crutchfield - $199 ($30 off) Dell - $199 ($30 off) Newegg - $199 ($30 off) Target - $199 ($30 off)

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones Amazon - $49.99 ($50 off)

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones Our review. TL;DR: "The Bluetooth earbuds that finally converted me." Amazon - $99 ($50 off) UPCOMING, CYBER MONDAY Best Buy - $129.99 ($20 off)

Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)

Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless In-Ear Earbuds Jaybird - $99.99 ($50 off) Amazon - $99.99 ($50 off) Best Buy - $99.99 ($50 off)

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) Bluetooth headphones Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)

Sennheiser HD1 On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancelation Amazon - $250 ($80 off, $150 off MSRP) UPCOMING, CYBER MONDAY

Sennheiser HD 4.40 Around Ear Bluetooth Headphones Amazon - $99.95 ($40 off) DEAL OF THE DAY

Tronsmart Bluetooth Active Noise Canceling Headphones Amazon - $50.99 ($9 off w/code 89I48O8A )

Tronsmart True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off w/code TCZ2X373 )



Smartwatches/Fitness Wearables

(Non-smart) Speakers

Miscellaneous