The Moto x4 is the first non-Google phone to arrive on Project Fi, but the $399 price tag was asking too much. David referred to it as, "a $400 G5 Plus with NFC in a metal and glass sandwich," which I think is fairly accurate. Project Fi has now made the price more tolerable, by including $100 of service credit when you buy an X4.

The offer is only valid until the end of November 30, or while supplies last. The credit will be added to your account after the phone has been activated and remained active for 30 days. Since Fi is a pay-as-you-go carrier, $100 of credit should get most users through roughly 2-3 months of typical usage.

You can find out more information at Project Fi's website below.