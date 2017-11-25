OnePlus is keeping to its promise, rolling out the first Open Beta to the OnePlus 5. The biggest highlight, of course, is Android 8.0 Oreo and all of the goodies that comes along with that OS version jump.

Here's the changelog:

System Updated to Android O (8.0)

Added Parallel Apps

Added Picture in Picture

Added Auto-fill

Added Smart text selection

New Quick Settings design

Updated security patch to October Launcher Added notification dots

New app folder design

Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus

I had to chuckle when I saw that OnePlus is still a month behind on the security patch, but whatever. The other features are your pretty standard Oreo affair, and not too different than what we've seen on the OP3/OP3T already.

Since this is the first Open Beta for the OP5, you can get in on the cutting edge by downloading the file from the source links below and sideloading it via adb sideload. It shouldn't wipe your data or anything, but reverting to stable will factory reset your phone, so keep that in mind. Otherwise, enjoy Oreo! I'll be flashing this as soon as I get home from the mountains.