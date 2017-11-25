At a post-Thanksgiving potluck yesterday, a friend and I were sharing our enthusiasm for Android with someone who recently switched to the platform. One of the first things I always tout in these conversations is Google Opinion Rewards, the app that gives you free Play Store credit in exchange for answering survey questions. As I was talking through it, I took out my phone and opened the app to show my reward history (a shade under $90 since 2014).

Sadly, it appears that some Opinion Rewards users recently lost the luxury to do that at all, thanks to a glitch that loads HTML code instead of readable, formatted text and images within the app. Users experiencing the issue see pages of HTML code when they click on a survey notification or when they go to the app's 'Home' and 'Reward history' screens.

Left: Opinion Rewards after a user tapped on a survey notification. Right: The 'Reward history' screen

The pages of code take a while to load and flick through. One user says reinstalling the app did not resolve the issue.

If you're seeing this, try going to the 'Help & feedback' screen and sending Google an email describing the issue, along with a screenshot and logs. You can also send an email to [email protected], the developer contact email address listed on the app's Play Store page.