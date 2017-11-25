The Pixel 2 XL isn't an inexpensive phone by any means, and discounts on Google phones are pretty rare within the first few months of release. That makes this $50 discount (and you could be saving a lot more if you live in one of 46 states that tax isn't charged for) a pretty big deal.

Google's most powerful phone features a 6.0" 1440p P-OLED display in an 18:9 ratio, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 12MP camera out back, an 8MP unit up front, and a 3520mAh battery. IP67 water resistance and dual front-facing speakers are present, though a headphone jack isn't. There have been numerous complaints about the display; however, I own a Pixel 2 XL and quite honestly don't notice anything out of the normal on a daily basis.

This $899.99 price is $50 lower than the $949.99 MSRP, and tax is only charged in four states: Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Texas. I paid $907 out the door for my 64GB Pixel 2 XL from the Google Store, so as long as you don't live in one of those four states, consider this a free storage upgrade. Shipping is free, and the two-year Google warranty is intact. However, the listing is showing the dreaded 'limited quantity available' indicator and only the Just Black color is still purchasable, so hurry if you're interested.