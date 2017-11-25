The maelstrom that is Black Friday has come and gone, but there are still outstanding deals to be had in the calm before Cyber Monday. Take the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, for instance: With a display that's tough to beat and helpful multitasking capabilities, the tablet remains one of the more enticing options out there today. Lately, it's becoming one of the more heavily discounted tablets, too. Now you can buy an open-box Tab S3 for just $369.99, which is a rather handsome $230 discount.

Even though Samsung debuted the Tab S3 at the beginning of the year, the tablet still boasts premium specs: a 9.7" 1536 x 2048 AMOLED display (with HDR video support), an S Pen, a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 6,000mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and quad speakers. This deal is for the Wi-Fi model, so you won't find any LTE connectivity here.

While they're open-box, these Tab S3 devices show little signs of use and include the original packaging and accessories. They also come with free shipping and a one-year warranty from quickshipelectronics, which has a 99.6% positive-feedback rating and a "Top Rated Plus" badge. Last week we saw this seller offer the Tab S3 for $399.99 if you used a coupon code at checkout.

Sales sales tax is charged on items shipped to only these three states: California (7.5%), Indiana (7.0%), and Washington (9.5%). The listing says there is a limited quantity of these tablets available, so act quickly.