It's that time of year again, the time when people throw caution and money to the wind in pursuit of steep discounts on this year's electronics. Deals abound. So much so, in fact, that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all. Thankfully we've put together a little list that distills all the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and general late November sales into one convenient place.

We both know what you're here for, so let's just get down to business. We don't mess around, and I've done my best to research what prices actually were, so discounts labeled should be more accurate than the hyperbolic MSRP savings, and items which were marked up prior to going on "sale" will be compared against their earlier initial prices when possible. The list will be continuously updated, so if you're waiting for a specific item to go on sale, or for something to hit a specific price, be sure to check back in.

Today's (11/25) noteworthy changes: There haven't been a lot of new deals today, and I expect things to stay pretty slow and quiet until Monday, when the Cyber Monday festivities are set to start. Some deals have expired or sold out, but a surprising number are still going. As noted in our Black Friday apps post, a ton of app sales should be ongoing as well. But I would expect today and tomorrow to both be more quiet in comparison to Thursday and Friday. Here are some of the better recently added, changed, or returned deals: Google Fi Fi - $100 in Fi credit when you purchase a new Moto X4

Samsung Galaxy S8 Dual Sim International SM-G950FD eBay - $569.99 (~$100 off)

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Dual Sim International SM-G955FD eBay - $619.99 ($150 off)

ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip m5 Amazon - $579 ($70 off)

LG Watch Style Titanium B&H - $99.99 (~$50 off) Rose Gold B&H - $119.99 (~$60 off)

Samsung Fit2 Pro

Xiaomi 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro Amazon - $24.99 ($5 off, preorder)

Yi Outdoor Security Camera Amazon - $74.99 (~$25 off)

Netgear Orbi AC3000 Mesh Wi-Fi router Amazon - $279.99 ($70 off) B&H - $279.99 ($70 off) Best Buy - $279.99 ($70 off) Frys - $279.99 ($70 off)

Netgear Orbi AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack Best Buy - $329.99 ($140 off MSRP)

Netgear Orbi AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi Router and Wall Plug Satellite Amazon - $189.99 ($100 off) Best Buy - $199.99 ($100 off)



Phones

Carrier Promotions / Complicated Deals

Google Fi Fi - $100 in Fi credit when you purchase a new Moto X4

LG v30/V30 plus Best Buy, LG - up to a $400 prepaid Visa card when you purchase one with another LG product.

Sprint & Verizon Note8, S8, and S8+ Best Buy - $350 off over 24 months

Sprint LG G6 Best Buy - $120 w/ carrier installment plan (up to $400 off)

T-Mobile Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, V30, V30+, G6, V20 T-Mobile - Buy one Get one free

Verizon Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy s8, S8+, Note8, and Moto Z2 Force Verizon - Up to 50% off when you sign up for Verizon unlimited, Online now, Friday, November 24th (in store)

Verizon discount on select Android phones Verizon - $100 off select phones with retail value of $400 or more, Online now, Friday, November 24th (in store)

Verizon Z2 Play Best Buy - $192 w/ carrier installment plan (up to $216 off)



Tablets & Chromebooks

Smart Speakers / Home Automation

Smart Speakers

Smart Home

TVs and living room devices

Set-top Devices

TVs

Accessories

Headphones

Smartwatches/Fitness Wearables

(Non-smart) Speakers

Miscellaneous