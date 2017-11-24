The season of deals is upon us. Whether your beating down the doors of your local retailer as the salesmen huddle in fear, or you've pinned a couple hundred tabs for relentless refreshing, you're probably ready. And we know you know a deal when you see it, so here's a list of all the best Tronsmart products that are currently on sale. From power banks to headphones, and chargers to speakers, there are some pretty big discounts to take advantage of.
To start, you need power. A good external battery/power pack is pretty much a requirement if you travel on long trips, and Tronsmart has you covered with both a 10,400mAh USB-C compatible model (with fast-charging input and output) and a 10,000mAh 2-port USB-A model that supports QC 3.0 (again, on both input and output). With all that fast charging you can top things up quickly and easily when you're on the go. And with the Tronsmart 20,000mAh Portable Charger, you get the same QC3.0 and USB-C support, plus an incredible capacity.
- Tronsmart Presto 10400mAh USB-C External Battery/Power Bank
- Amazon - $22.99 w/ code 8JNFEX75 (regularly $26.99)
- Tronsmart Presto 10000mAh Power Bank
- Amazon - $16.59 w/ code FEUE47FK(regularly $22.99)
- Tronsmart 20000mAh QC 3.0 Portable Charger w/ 6A output & Type C
- Amazon - $31.99 w/code QBA5DUIT (regularly $39.99)
Once you are sure you're charged up and good to go, you need some tunes, and Tronsmart has the speakers. It has 6 different models on sale this year covering a wide range of features and prices. From the modern Beam Bluetooth Speaker with mood lighting to the T6 and it's 25 watts of power, all the way to the water-resistant T4, Tronsmart covers all use cases.
The Element Mega Bluetooth Speaker gives you an incredible 40W of power, true wireless stereo sound, and the convenience of an NFC connection, and the T6 gives you true 360-degree surround sound coupled with a passive radiator at the bottom which boosts bass.
- Tronsmart T6 25 Watt Dual-Driver Bluetooth Speaker
- Tronsmart T2 10W Dual-Driver Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $16.99 UW4V9V26 (regularly $33.99)
- T4 Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $19.99 R6KU9BQY (regularly $22.99)
- Tronsmart Mega Bluetooth 4.2 40W Speaker
- Amazon - $39.74 JIK82ITA (regularly $52.99)
- Beam Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $32.99 UBH4ONKC (regularly $41.99)
Audio-related deals don't end there, though. Tronsmart also sells four different models of Bluetooth headphones. You might prefer an over-ear design, like the Tronsmart Active Noise Canceling Headphones S6 model. But even if the lighter Encore S1 earbuds are more your style, there's a wide variety to choose from.
- Tronsmart Active Noise Canceling Headphones (S6 Bluetooth)
- Amazon - $50.99 w/ code 89I48O8A (regularly $59.99)
- True Wireless Stereo Earbuds (S5 Bluetooth)
- Amazon - $31.99 w/ code TCZ2X373 (regularly $39.99)
- Waterproof Tronsmart Encore Neckband Headphones (S2 Bluetooth)
- Amazon - $19.19 w/ code IRQNQPOT (regularly $23.99)
- Tronsmart Encore S1 Magnetic Earphones (S1 Bluetooth)
- Amazon - $17.59 w/ code WNAWVO6L (regularly $21.99)
Lastly, of course, you need a way to actually power all your new gadgets. Even there, Tronsmart can help, with a wall charger, car charger, or cables all on sale. Whatever suits your needs.
- Tronsmart 4.8A Dual USB Wall Charger w/ QC 2.0
- Amazon - $10.99 w/code GOKRKUPK (regularly $14.99)
- Tronsmart Quick Charge 2.0 42W 3-port USB Car Charger
- Amazon - $11.99 w/code 7W42PQ2W (regularly $14.99)
- Tronsmart Dual USB Car Charger 36W Quick Charge 3.0
- Amazon - $10.99 w/code ENCTQFH5 (regularly $13.99)
- Tronsmart USB-C to USB-C Cable 3.3 feet
- Amazon - $3.99 w/code BOLCEHMG(regularly $7.99)
Not in the US? You aren't left out either. Some of Tronsmart's deals apply to other countries, too:
- Tronsmart 25 Watt Dual-Driver Bluetooth Speaker
- UK
- Amazon - £27.99 w/code N6ZL8WH2 (regularly £35.99)
- Canada
- Amazon - 30% off w/code LYU953NP
- Spain
- Amazon - 30.99 € w/code TSXAND20 (regularly 45.99 €)
- Italy
- Amazon - 30.99 € w/code 4UZBPHKV (regularly 39.99 €)
- Germany
- Amazon - 31.99 € w/code 2I2Q9D63 (regularly 39.99 €)
- France
- Amazon - 31.99 € w/code ECOWXKF6 (regularly 39.99 €)
- UK
- Tronsmart Mega Bluetooth 4.2 40W Speaker
- Dual USB 33W Car Charger QC 3.0
- Tronsmart 10W Dual-Driver Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker
- Tronsmart Presto 10000mAh Power Bank
- Tronsmart Presto 10400mAh USB-C External Battery/Power Bank
- Canada
- Amazon - 30% off w/code LYU953NP
- Canada
- Tronsmart S6 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones
- UK
- Amazon - £36.79 w/code N6ZL8WH2 (regularly £45.99)
- UK
- Tronsmart T4 Bluetooth Speaker
- Italy
- Amazon - 14.99 € w/code I4KIRIK7 (regularly 16.99 €)
- Italy
- Tronsmart Jazz Mini Bluetooth Speaker
- Italy
- Amazon - 17.99 € w/code 5J97WKMN (regularly 19.99 €)
- Italy
