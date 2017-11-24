Google's Pixel 2 and 2 XL have a lot in common, but they aren't just larger and smaller versions of the same hardware like last year. Thus, fans of

JerryRigEverything have been calling for a followup test after the Pixel 2 narrowly averted complete failure in the recent stress test. Well, here it is: the Pixel 2 XL has met the blade, the flame, and the bend. It went better this time.

JerryRigEverything tests consist of several parts, several of which are a bit unrealistic but informative nonetheless. The 2 XL has Gorilla Glass 5, so it scratches at the same hardness level as other phones. The screen is also permanently damaged by fire because its an OLED. Like the smaller Pixel 2, there's a layer of paint on the back of the Pixel 2 XL that gives it a cool texture. However, it's more prone to scratches than anodized metal. The fingerprint sensor on the 2 XL does appear to be more robust than the smaller phone. Even with extensive scratching, it still works fine.

The bend test is where things went south for the Pixel 2. Because of the placement of an antenna band, the frame of that phone separated. That compromised the water resistance, but the device didn't actually break. The Pixel 2 XL proved to be much more durable. There's a little flex, but the frame remains intact and everything works fine afterward. So, that's what you get for the additional $200 apparently.