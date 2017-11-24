One of the ways Nokia (or rather, HMD Global) is trying to differentiate itself is with quick Android updates. Android 8.0 Oreo, being the first major update since Nokia started releasing its phones, is the first major test of this claim. Now, about three months after it started rolling out to Google devices, the Nokia 8 is receiving its Oreo update.
O k, here we go
R eviewed your feedback
E verything is polished
O fficial update rolling out today! #AndroidOreo #Nokia8 #Oreo #Nokiamobilebetalabs pic.twitter.com/QpZeh9JTu0
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 24, 2017
The public Oreo beta test for the Nokia 8 started last month, and now the final version is rolling out to unlocked models. Juho Sarvikas, CPO for HMD Global, said some carriers are still reviewing the update and the delay could be a week or so. He also stated that public betas for the Nokia 6 and 5 would begin soon.
As seen in the below screenshot, the update also delivers the November security patch level alongside Android 8.0. The download clocks in at 1.5GB, and you can only download it over a Wi-Fi connection.
Got mine😍 pic.twitter.com/jjZ6dLEeQe
— Robin (@Robinxdroid) November 24, 2017
No doubt some of you are wondering if Nokia is supporting Project Treble. If so, subsequent major updates could be finished faster, and developing custom ROMs for the phone would be much easier.
While the public beta lacked support for Treble, a Nokia spokesperson said on the company's forums that the final build would include it. It doesn't look like anyone has verified that claim yet, but we'll likely find out soon.
