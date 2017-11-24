In what is likely a smokescreen intended to distract from the FCC planning a vote to destroy net neutrality, the FCC has issued additional rules which permit telecoms to block robocalls, specifically those which use Caller ID spoofing to impersonate phone numbers that do not exist, are not allocated by telecoms to subscribers, or are inbound-only phone numbers— in other words, allocated to systems which are unable to make outgoing calls.

The FCC report cites the proliferation of robocalls with spoofed Caller ID data indicating that the calls originate from the IRS, claiming that back taxes are owed, in an attempt to gain personal information for use in identity theft. The report also authorizes the automatic blocking of calls with Caller ID information which purports to be from 911 or 411, as well as numbers which use unassigned area codes, numbers which do not have the correct number of digits, and unassigned repeating numbers like 000-000-0000. Additionally, robocalls from foreign countries that also use the NANP are subject to these rules.

The rules, which go into effect immediately, allow telecoms to automatically block robocalls without any opt-in mechanism from subscribers.