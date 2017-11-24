Phone deals abound this weekend, so it's no surprise to see Sony devices in the mix. Among the Xperia sales floating about (and those yet to come), Best Buy has the XZ Premium for $549.99, a nice $150 off the going price.

Released at the beginning of this year, this phone sports a 5.46" "4K" display (4K only in certain situations), a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 19MP/13MP cameras, and a 3,230mAh battery. $550 is actually a great price for this phone, considering that it's not only a Sony device, but it has those top-tier (or over the top) specs.

All three colors, including that unique pink, are $550. Head on over to the source link below to get started.