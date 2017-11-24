Fossil has been making smartwatches with Android Wear for a while now, under the 'Fossil Q' brand. The third generation of Q watches have been available for a few months, and now you can get any of them for 30% off from Fossil's website, and a few second-gen watches are on sale too.
Most of the third-gen watches are identical to each other when it comes to specifications - they differ mostly in design. The Q Explorist and Q Venture were first to be released, and are 44mm and 42mm respectively. The Q Control went on sale earlier this month, and looks more like a Moto 360 than a typical watch. Sadly, none of them include NFC or LTE.
All third-gen watches are 30% from Fossil's website when you use the coupon code FOSSIL30 at checkout. Most variants of the Q Venture and Q Explorist become $178, and the Q Control (with silicone band) becomes $192. The offer ends on November 26.
If you're looking for something cheaper, the previous-gen Q Marshal and Q Wander are on sale at Amazon, both for $137.50. Keep in mind that neither watch has a fully round display - they have Moto 360-style 'flat tires.' We previously reviewed both watches here.
You can grab the third-gen watches from Fossil's website at the link below. Remember to use the code at checkout!
Looks like Amazon is now offering the same discount on Gen 3 watches, without the need for a coupon code. You can buy them from the links below.
- Q Smoke Explorist
- Amazon - $189.00 ($85 off)
- Q Explorist Luggage Leather
- Amazon - $178.50 ($75 off)
- Q Explorist Stainless Steel
- Amazon - $189 ($85 off)
- Q Explorist Navy Leather
- Amazon - $178.50 ($75 off)
- Q Venture Brown Leather
- Amazon - $178.50 ($75 off)
- Q Venture Sand Leather
- Amazon - $178.50 ($75 off)
- Q Venture Stainless Steel
- Amazon - $189 ($85 off)
- Q Venture Gold-Tone Stainless Steel
- Amazon - $192.50 ($80 off)
- Goldtone Stainless Steel
- Amazon - $189.00 ($85 off)
- Rose Goldtone Stainless Steel
- Amazon - $192.50 ($80 off)
- Source:
- Fossil
