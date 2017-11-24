It's that time of year again, the time when people throw caution and money to the wind in pursuit of steep discounts on this year's electronics. Deals abound. So much so, in fact, that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all. Thankfully we've put together a little list that distills all the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and general late November sales into one convenient place.

We both know what you're here for, so let's just get down to business. We don't mess around, and I've done my best to research what prices actually were, so discounts labeled should be more accurate than the hyperbolic MSRP savings, and items which were marked up prior to going on "sale" will be compared against their earlier initial prices when possible. The list will be continuously updated, so if you're waiting for a specific item to go on sale, or for something to hit a specific price, be sure to check back in.

The morning's (11/24) noteworthy changes: A lot of Amazon's deals have started to expire. Stock is gone on a few of the more heavily discounted items, and some others are starting to increase in price again. Best Buy's "member's only" deals are now open to everyone, too. Overall, it's been a lot slower than I expected today, but that could be because so many deals went live before originally scheduled. We might see an uptick later for the so-called "Cyber Monday" sales, and in the meantime we'll keep an eye out for new items or prices today and over the weekend. Here are some of the better recently added, changed, or returned deals: Alcatel Idol 5S 32GB unlocked Amazon - $199.99 w/ code 80OFFIDOL5S ($80 off)

Alcatel A30 unlocked GSM Amazon - $59.99 ($40 off), w/ code 40OFFA30 Verizon Amazon - $59.99 ($40 off), w/code 40OFFA30

Philips Hue Dimmable Lightstrip Best Buy - $50 ($40 off) Amazon - $71.99 $49.97 ($40 off)

Wemo Light Switch, Wi-Fi-Enabled, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Amazon - $29.99 (~$15 off) Deal of the Day

Wemo Mini Smart Plug, Wi-Fi-Enabled, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Amazon - $20 (~$15 off) Deal of the Day

FABRIQ Riff Smart Speaker Plaid FABRIQ - $37.49 ($12.50 off) Earl Grey FABRIQ - $37.49 ($12.50 off) Splat (best name) FABRIQ - $37.49 ($12.50 off)

FABRIQ Chorus Smart Speaker Midnight Blue FABRIQ - $74.99 ($25 off) Quartz FABRIQ - $74.99 ($25 off)

Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charger Amazon - $24.99 ($~5-15 off)

Geenie ENERGI Energy Tracking Wi-Fi Smart Plug, works with Alexa and Google Assistant Amazon - $14.99 (~5 off)



Phones

Carrier Promotions / Complicated Deals

LG v30/V30 plus Best Buy, LG - up to a $400 prepaid Visa card when you purchase one with another LG product.

Sprint & Verizon Note8, S8, and S8+ Best Buy - $350 off over 24 months

Sprint LG G6 Best Buy - $120 w/ carrier installment plan (up to $400 off)

T-Mobile Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, V30, V30+, G6, V20 T-Mobile - Buy one Get one free

Verizon Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy s8, S8+, Note8, and Moto Z2 Force Verizon - Up to 50% off when you sign up for Verizon unlimited, Online now, Friday, November 24th (in store)

Verizon discount on select Android phones Verizon - $100 off select phones with retail value of $400 or more, Online now, Friday, November 24th (in store)

Verizon Z2 Play Best Buy - $192 w/ carrier installment plan (up to $216 off)



Tablets & Chromebooks

Smart Speakers / Home Automation

Smart Speakers

Smart Home

TVs and living room devices

Set-top Devices

TVs

Accessories

Headphones

Anker SoundBuds NB10 Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon - $23.99 ($15.89 off w/ coupon ANKSPT60 )

Anker SoundBuds Slim+ Bluetooth Headphones Amazon - $22.99 ($10 off)

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II Amazon - $199 ($30 off) B&H Photo - $199 ($30 off) Crutchfield - $199 ($30 off) Dell - $199 ($30 off) Newegg - $199 ($30 off) Target - $199 ($30 off)

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones Amazon - $49.99 ($50 off)

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones Our review. TL;DR: "The Bluetooth earbuds that finally converted me." Amazon - $129 ($20 off)

Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)

Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless In-Ear Earbuds Jaybird - $99.99 ($50 off) Amazon - $99.99 ($50 off) Best Buy - $99.99 ($50 off)

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) Bluetooth headphones Amazon - $149.99 ($50 off)

Sennheiser HD 4.40 Around Ear Bluetooth Headphones Amazon - $99.95 ($40 off) DEAL OF THE DAY

Tronsmart Bluetooth Active Noise Canceling Headphones Amazon - $50.99 ($9 off w/code 89I48O8A )

Tronsmart True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Amazon - $31.99 ($8 off w/code TCZ2X373 )



Smartwatches/Fitness Wearables

(Non-smart) Speakers

Miscellaneous