Thanksgiving is a great time of year to stock up on all kinds of discounted products, but technology is usually where the best deals can be found. Thanks to Amazon's keen price reducing policies around this time of year, Google has no choice but to follow suit, and the competition is great for us consumers. Offers on Google products are available at various retailers, so let's round them up.

Google Home Mini - $29 plus $10 credit/voucher - $19 (effective)

Arguably the best deal around this Black Friday. It's effectively $19 as most retailers are offering a $20 price cut plus $10 store credit:

This can even be had for effectively as cheap as $5 with this crazy Walmart deal:

Walmart - $4 (effective) ($20 discount, plus $25 off Google Express promo for Walmart credit, redeemable by January 15th)

Google Home - $50 off - $79

eBay - $64 with code PHSHOPAPP via eBay App

And with the same crazy Walmart deal:

Walmart - $54 (effective) with $25 Google Express offer

Daydream View, 2nd gen - $2o off - $79

Chromecast - $15 off - $20

Chromecast Ultra - $15 off - $54

Chromecast Audio - $10 off - $25

Google Wifi

Nest Thermostat, 3rd gen - $50 off - $199

Nest Protect, 2nd gen - $20 off - $99

Nest Cam IQ - $50 off - $249

Nest Cam Indoor

Nest Cam Outdoor - $50 off - $149

These deals may well be available elsewhere, too, so check your favorite retailer before purchasing. Sadly there are no offers on Pixel phones, books, or buds, but that's to be expected. Even so, there's plenty of interest there, so get shopping.