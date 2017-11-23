Black Friday hasn't even arrived yet, but the deals have already been raining down on us for the past few days. If you've been looking for a mid-range smartphone with a big screen, you may want to consider the Xperia XA Ultra. At $179.99, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the XA Ultra.

The XA Ultra sports a 6.0" 1080p IPS LCD, a MediaTek Helio P10, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 21.5MP rear camera, a 16MP selfie-shooter, and a 2700mAh battery. It's currently on Android 7.0 Nougat, and it's unlocked for GSM carriers.

Only the black colors from both Amazon and B&H are available at this $179.99 price. Sony recently lowered the MSRP from $299.99 to $249.99, and this is an opportunity to get the XA Ultra for even less than that. Shipping is free from both retailers. Check the source links to see the listings.