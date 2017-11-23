Samsung flagships aren't cheap, so some of you might have been waiting for Black Friday to score a deal on one of them. We're seeing discounts of $150 and up on the Galaxy Note8, S8+, and S8, as well as a healthy $67 discount on the Gear 360 (2017 Edition) at multiple retailers.

Galaxy Note8

Aside from the iPhone X, the Galaxy Note8, at nearly $1000 from some carriers (and Samsung itself), is perhaps the most prominent example of how pricey smartphones have gotten.

At least the specs are top-notch. It sports a 6.3" 1440p AMOLED display in 18.5:9, a Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP main camera, an 8MP selfie-shooter, and a 3300mAh battery. Also on board are an iris scanner, IP68 water resistance, fast wireless charging, and of course the S Pen.

B&H has the Note8 (it's the US unlocked model, by the way) for $779.99, with no tax charged unless you're in NY or NJ. If you live near B&H's NYC superstore, you can even pick one up today. All other retailers are asking $799.99, but unless you're really gunning for Best Buy's exclusive 'Deepsea Blue' color, B&H is probably the way to go. Check out the links below.

Galaxy S8 and S8+

Released earlier in the year, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are still great phones, though they had a similar issue with high pricing. If you don't absolutely need an S Pen or 6GB of RAM (let's be real, nobody needs 6GB of RAM on a phone) and the Note8 is just too big to comfortably hold, you might want to consider these two.

The S8 and S8+ differ only in screen and battery size. While the S8 has a 5.8" 1440p AMOLED display in the 18.5:9 ratio and a 3000mAh battery, the S8+ sports a 6.2" unit and a 3500mAh cell. Otherwise, the specs are all the same, with a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP main camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera. An iris scanner, IP68 water resistance, and fast wireless charging are present on both.

You can grab a Galaxy S8 for $574.99, and an S8+ for $100 more. These are the US unlocked models, so they're compatible with virtually all US carriers. B&H is also throwing in a free case, for what it's worth.

Gear 360 (2017 Edition)

360-degree photos and video are becoming more and more popular, and you can be a part of that movement with this 2017 version of the Gear 360.

2017's Gear 360 features two 8.4MP CMOS fisheye lenses, which are capable of 15MP photos and 4K video at 24fps. It's also IP53 water-resistant. You'll want a Samsung flagship to use this with; even though it's compatible with PC software, it's much easier to use with your phone.

These regularly go for $229.99, but they've been discounted to $162.90 ($67 off) for Black Friday. You can get one via Amazon or B&H.

Let us know if you decide to pick any of these up.