Each year, we see more and more smart home products pop up and go on sale. Today, we have August's second-generation lock — currently, you can find this item at Amazon or Best Buy for $149.99, $80 off.

This lock attaches to your current deadbolt, meaning that it can install in a few minutes. It syncs up with the app on your phone, Android or iOS, for you to control remotely. You can also create virtual "keys" for your guests, like a house/petsitter or something. There's also a 24/7 log of all access, which is nifty.

Amazon and Best Buy have both the black and silver versions of the August Lock on sale, so take your pick of retailer and color and get to locking.