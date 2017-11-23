Just a couple of days ago, we posted about the excellent Moto E4 Plus being discounted to $119.99 for the Prime Exclusive model. Fast forward to now, and the standard version has been discounted to just $102.50. That's right: the standard model is now significantly cheaper than even the Prime Exclusive version.

For such a cheap phone, the Moto E4 Plus has great specs. It sports a 5.5-inch 720p display, a Snapdragon 427, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a 13MP camera, and a massive 5000mAh battery. There's even a fingerprint sensor. On the downside, there's no NFC on US models and it still uses microUSB.

$102.50 is the lowest price by far we've seen on the E4 Plus. The same model was $151.96 less than a week ago after a discount, and this is over $17 cheaper than the traditionally cheaper Amazon app-filled Prime Exclusive version. If you've been on the hunt for a budget phone, I'd jump on this deal as soon as possible.