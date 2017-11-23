We've seen a lot of tablets pop up in this Black Friday madness, from Amazon to Huawei. Lenovo wants in on the attention, too, so it's putting its entire Tab 4 line on sale. The best of the bunch is the Wi-Fi 10" Tab 4, going for $125.99 on Amazon, B&H, and Lenovo's store.

This tablet comes with a 10.1" 1280x800 IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 425, 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, 5MP/2MP cameras, dual front-facing speakers, and a 7,000mAh battery. It's certainly not impressive, but that's to be expected for this price.

Here's a quick breakdown on the other Tab 4 models:

If Lenovo's offerings intrigue you, then you have some choices to meet your need.