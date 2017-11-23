It's a little difficult to find quality Bluetooth headphones in the sub-$100 range, but Jabra's Move Wireless headphones have always been a good bet. For Black Friday, its price has been slashed to just half of its MSRP at just $49.99. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better pair of wireless headphones for that price.

The Move Wireless is a great all-around headset. Its lightweight build sports 40mm drivers, producing clean sound, as well as media controls. You can have eight devices paired at once, or even stream to two devices simultaneously. Battery life is rated at eight hours of talk time and twelve days of standby. A 3.5mm cable is included so that you can use them even when the battery dies.

Quite a few retailers are offering the Jabra Move Wireless at this price, including Amazon, B&H, and Newegg. All the source links you need are right below.