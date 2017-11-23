The discount madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is almost upon us, so it's probably a good time to take a look at what Google Play is offering. There are offers in every category on the Play Store, including movies, apps, games, music, TV, and books. These deals will be available through the end of Monday 27th November in most territories.

Gaming on Android can be an expensive past time, as some of the options are among the most expensive apps on the Play Store. If you been wanting to try out any of the following games, now's your chance to grab them for cheap with 80% off premium games and plenty more offers besides. The top picks include Mini Metro for $0.99, the original Monument Valley for $1.29, Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies for only $2.99, and LEGO Jurassic World is just $0.99. There are also in-app discounts for Gardenscapes and Homescapes.

Games aren't the only discounted apps, with popular adult's coloring app Colorfy is offering a 50% reduction on a monthly subscription. There are more deals like that dotted around the Play Store. If you've not already tried it, new subscribers can also get the first four months free of Google Play Music Unlimited.

If you just want to snuggle up under the covers and watch something on TV, Google Play has deals for that, too. It's offering 50 percent off the purchase of a single movie to own and 25 percent off a TV season. That starts today, but on the 25th you'll also be able to rent any movie for just $0.99.

Last but not least, there are also some great deals on books, with the Play Store offering $5 off any book that costs more than $5, plus further discounts on top titles from starting today. Omnibus comics such as Batman, Thor, and Flashpoint can also be found for $5 or less, but only on November 25th.

All of these deals and more can be found on Google Play’s Holiday Hub. Happy shopping!