It's Thanksgiving in the U.S., but that means Christmas is right around the corner. While you're traveling, wouldn't it be nice to have some over-ear headphones to drown out the sounds of the road trip or flight? You can pick up a pair of the Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT wireless headphones for $99.99 ($99.95 at Amazon), a nice $50 off.

Sennheiser is a pretty good name in audio, and $100 for the HD 4.40 BT (that extra 0 annoys me) isn't too bad. If you wear thick-framed glasses like me, these don't hurt as much as some other over-ear headphones that I've tried. This pair utilizes Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technologies, plus you can expect up to 25 hours of battery life. And if you run out of juice, just hook the HD 4.40 BT to your device with the standard 3.5mm cable.

Both Amazon and Best Buy have this pair of headphones on sale, so take your pick.