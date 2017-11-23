Sales, sales, sales everywhere. For 1 to 2 weeks every year, the entire world becomes a huge bargain bin where some sales are a little more enticing than the others. I think this one falls in the former category: Mobvoi is having some discounts on its Android Wear smartwatches and TicHome Mini speakers.

First, the TicHome Mini is a small portable Bluetooth and streaming speaker with Google Assistant built-in. Scott has been using it for a few weeks (his review is coming soon), but his impressions are that the design and build are good, the sound is great for its size, and the portability adds to its usefulness. He doesn't like the $100 high price tag, but there's a discount now so it's more palatable. If you use code BFMINI while ordering through the link above, you'll take 40% off the price, bringing it down to $59.99. That's still twice as much as the Black Friday $29 Google Home Mini deal, but you'll have to decide whether portability matters that much to you or not.

Second are the new Ticwatches. There's the Express aka Ticwatch E, with a 1.4" OLED display, 44mm case size, built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, IP67 water resistance, 300mAh battery, mic and speaker, and running Android Wear 2.0. It comes in 3 colors, Shadow, Ice, and Lemon, though the straps are interchangeable. Usually it costs $159.99, but with code BFSALE, you can take 20% off and bring it down to $129.99. You can also grab it from Amazon for $127.99 in its three colors. It doesn't have NFC, but that's quite low for a watch that seems quite well-rounded.

Then there's the Sport aka Ticwatch S, with similar specs save for a larger 45mm case size to allow for 3G connectivity. The straps aren't interchangeable here though. It costs $199.99 but the same BFSALE code will bring it down 20% to $159.99 on Mobvoi's site. You can also grab it from Amazon for $159.99 without having to use a code.