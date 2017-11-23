Some people take lawn care very seriously, and for good reason; after all, it's the first thing people see when they come to your house. Watering is a major part of a well-kept lawn, and now you can have the best grass in the neighborhood with the discounted Blossom 7 Smart Watering Controller. This unit usually goes for $90-120, but it's available for a hair over $50 right now.

The Blossom 7 uses constantly-updated satellite-based weather data so that your sprinklers only turn on when they need to, preventing potentially harmful overwatering. It covers seven zones, or even an eighth if you set your Pump Start Relay (PSR) connector to. Plus, installation can take as few as 15 minutes, which is a lot less than you'd imagine something like this would take to install. You control all this via an app on the App Store or Play Store. It even supports Alexa integration, making things even easier.

If you'd like a Blossom 7 for your home, Amazon has them for just $51.32 a pop, which is considerably less than they usually go for. The only downside is that you'll have to wait until November 27th for it to ship, but that's really only four days away. Hit the source link below to grab one.