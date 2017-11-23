Smartphones are getting more and more internal storage as standard these days, but if you're a media junkie, that's still not enough. SanDisk is offering up fantastic deals on microSD cards today, with most models hitting all-time low prices today, as well as some great discounts on other products.

Here are the deals on SanDisk's Ultra line (all are the lowest prices we've ever seen):

32GB: $9.49 from $14.99

from $14.99 64GB: $13.99 from $24.99

from $24.99 128GB: $28.49 from $49.99

from $49.99 200GB: $49.99 from $84.99

from $84.99 256GB: $89.99 from $149.99

If you need a bit more performance, cards in SanDisk's Extreme line have also hit rock-bottom pricing:

64GB: $24.99 from $32.99

from $32.99 128GB: $49.99 from $69.99

And here are a couple of other SanDisk products that are discounted for today:

Ultra Fit USB 3.0 flash drive 16GB: $5.99 from $11.10 32GB: $9.99 from $11.99 64GB: $14.99 from $18.99 128GB: $25.99 from $39.99

Ultra Class 10 SD card 16GB: $6.99 from $8.99 32GB: $9.95 from $13.99 64GB: $17.90 from $24.95 128GB: $34.99 from $48.71

Connect Wireless Stick flash drive 32GB: $19.99 from $39.99 64GB: $29.99 from $36.52 128GB: $52.99 from $99.99 200GB: $69.99 from $119.99 256GB: $94.99 from $159.97

Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 flash drive 16GB: $6.99 from $11.90 (add-on only) 32GB: $9.99 from $15.99 64GB: $14.99 from $23.49 128GB: $24.99 from $35.95



Many of these deals are for today-only (these expire in 11 hours as of publishing time), so don't wait up if you're interested.