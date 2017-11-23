Smartphones are getting more and more internal storage as standard these days, but if you're a media junkie, that's still not enough. SanDisk is offering up fantastic deals on microSD cards today, with most models hitting all-time low prices today, as well as some great discounts on other products.

Here are the deals on SanDisk's Ultra line (all are the lowest prices we've ever seen):

  • 32GB: $9.49 from $14.99
  • 64GB: $13.99 from $24.99
  • 128GB: $28.49 from $49.99
  • 200GB: $49.99 from $84.99
  • 256GB: $89.99 from $149.99

If you need a bit more performance, cards in SanDisk's Extreme line have also hit rock-bottom pricing:

  • 64GB: $24.99 from $32.99
  • 128GB: $49.99 from $69.99

And here are a couple of other SanDisk products that are discounted for today:

  • Ultra Fit USB 3.0 flash drive
    • 16GB: $5.99 from $11.10
    • 32GB: $9.99 from $11.99
    • 64GB: $14.99 from $18.99
    • 128GB: $25.99 from $39.99
  • Ultra Class 10 SD card
    • 16GB: $6.99 from $8.99
    • 32GB: $9.95 from $13.99
    • 64GB: $17.90 from $24.95
    • 128GB: $34.99 from $48.71
  • Connect Wireless Stick flash drive
    • 32GB$19.99 from $39.99
    • 64GB$29.99 from $36.52
    • 128GB$52.99 from $99.99
    • 200GB$69.99 from $119.99
    • 256GB$94.99 from $159.97
  • Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 flash drive
    • 16GB$6.99 from $11.90 (add-on only)
    • 32GB$9.99 from $15.99
    • 64GB$14.99 from $23.49
    • 128GB: $24.99 from $35.95

Many of these deals are for today-only (these expire in 11 hours as of publishing time), so don't wait up if you're interested.