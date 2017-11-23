Smartphones are getting more and more internal storage as standard these days, but if you're a media junkie, that's still not enough. SanDisk is offering up fantastic deals on microSD cards today, with most models hitting all-time low prices today, as well as some great discounts on other products.
Here are the deals on SanDisk's Ultra line (all are the lowest prices we've ever seen):
- 32GB: $9.49 from $14.99
- 64GB: $13.99 from $24.99
- 128GB: $28.49 from $49.99
- 200GB: $49.99 from $84.99
- 256GB: $89.99 from $149.99
If you need a bit more performance, cards in SanDisk's Extreme line have also hit rock-bottom pricing:
And here are a couple of other SanDisk products that are discounted for today:
- Ultra Fit USB 3.0 flash drive
- Ultra Class 10 SD card
- Connect Wireless Stick flash drive
- Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 flash drive
Many of these deals are for today-only (these expire in 11 hours as of publishing time), so don't wait up if you're interested.
- Source:
- Amazon
