Android Auto keeps reaching more and more car brands around the world, and now we know it's officially coming to one of the teeniest cars around: smart.

The Android Auto website was updated to add smart to the list of supported brands, and on the dedicated page you can see three models that should either be upgradable to Android Auto from your dealer or should come with Auto straight away if you purchase a new one now:

smart fortwo 2017

smart forfour 2017

smart fortwo cabrio 2017

If you own one of these and you live in a country where Android Auto is available, you may want to call your local dealer to see what's up.